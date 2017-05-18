The singer that blew up the 1990s grunge era with his classic hard-rocker shriek, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell died Wednesday night at age 52, just four nights after performing for thousands of Twin Cities fans at a festival in western Wisconsin.

Cornell died in Detroit, said his representative, Brian Bumbery, in a statement that called the death “sudden and unexpected” and that said the singer’s family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.

Also known from the bands Temple of the Dog and Audioslave as well as six solo albums, the Seattle native coined the term “looking California, feeling Minnesota” in the Soundgarden song “Outshined,” which provided the title for the locally filmed 1996 movie “Feeling Minnesota” with Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz.

Many Twin Cities fans saw Cornell perform just last Saturday at Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wis., where Soundgarden headlined the first day of the third annual Northern Invasion festival. Reports from the show had him in relatively strong voice as his band stormed through a 14-song set that included such classics as “Spoonman,” “Outshined” and “Rusty Cage.”

Detroit police spokesman Michael Woody told the Associated Press on Thursday morning that he couldn’t release details about why police are investigating the death as a possible suicide, but noted there were “basic things observed at the scene.”

Cornell died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel, Woody said. He said Cornell’s wife had called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell; the friend forced open a hotel room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 8, 2010, file photo, musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago. According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died Wednesday night in Detroit at age 52.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office will make an official determination about the cause of death.

Cornell appeared to be active on social media in the hours before his death. A post on his Twitter account on Wednesday announced that the group had arrived in Detroit. On Sunday, he tweeted Mother’s Day well-wishes to both his mom and his wife, Vicky. He leaves behind three children, ages 11 to 16.

With his powerful, nearly four-octave vocal range, Cornell became one of the leading voices of the grunge movement with Soundgarden in Seattle, which also birthed the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains in the late-’80s and early-’90s.

Formed in 1984 by Cornell, guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Hiro Yamamoto, Soundgarden first broke through to mainstream success in 1991 with its third studio album, “Badmotorfinger,” featuring the rock-radio staples “Outshined” and “Rusty Cage,” the latter of which was famously re-recorded by Johnny Cash. Soundgarden got even bigger in 1994 with the next record, “Superunknown,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included the hit singles “Spoonman,” “Fell on Black Days” and “Black Hole Sun.”

Cornell also collaborated with members of what would become Pearl Jam to form Temple of the Dog, which produced a self-titled album in 1991 in tribute to friend Andrew Wood, former frontman of Mother Love Bone. The all-star band played its first-ever reunion show this past winter.

Soundgarden disbanded in 1997 due to tensions in the group, and Cornell pursued a solo career. In 2001, he joined Audioslave, a supergroup that included former Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford. The band released three albums in six years and also performed at a concert billed as Cuba’s first outdoor rock concert by an American band, though some Cuban artists have disputed that claim.

In addition to his music, Cornell also became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

Soundgarden first reunited in 2010 but would not play the Twin Cities again until a triumphant Orpheum Theatre concert in February 2013. Last weekend’s Somerset gig was only the band’s second show in the area since ending its 13-year hiatus.

Cornell played the Twin Cities often in the interim, including a two-night stand in 2003 with Audioslave at First Avenue, where Soundgarden also famously played over two nights inside 7th Street Entry in 1989. He also played several solo shows at the Pantages and State theaters over the past two decades.

During a show at the State in 2015, Cornell humorously recounted the origins of the “feeling Minnesota” lyric. He said the line came to him one day while wearing shorts in Los Angeles — “and I’m so skinny, I look ridiculous in shorts.”

“I thought it was one of the dumbest things I’d ever written, but I left it in,” he admitted. “And then it wound up being a movie title and everything.”

In a 2013 interview with the Star Tribune, Cornell candidly discussed the likelihood that — like Robert Plant and other famous rock shriekers before him — he might not be able to hit many of the window-rattling high notes of his youth as he got older.

“Clearly, I’m not going to be able to sing this way forever,” he said. “I think people get too hung up on singers and their range, sort of like they’d expect Michael Jordan to get out on a basketball court and play like he once did. It’s physically impossible.”

That rare bit of humility didn’t last long, though: “I’ll probably never retire. I’ll just adapt, and do what I have to do to keep the music interesting.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

