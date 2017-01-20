Coffee drinkers at several Starbucks locations will have to wait until 8 a.m. to get their morning jolt of java as stores adjust hours to open later in the wake of a recent string of armed robberies.

In the past month, gunmen have stormed into at least four Starbucks stores in Minneapolis, Richfield and St. Louis Park just as the stores opened for the day.

The most recent heist occurred before dawn Thursday in St. Louis Park when two men hit the coffee shop on Minnetonka Boulevard near the intersection of Hwy. 7 and W. Lake Street. One of the robbers displayed a black handgun and demanded money, according to police. As in other heists, the suspects got away with cash, police said.

No one has been arrested, police said.

Nobody has been hurt in the hold ups, some as early as 5:30 a.m., but in response, some Starbucks have pushed back opening times a couple hours. On Friday, a notice taped to the door of the Dinkytown store at 5th Street and 14th Avenue SE., alerted customers of the change.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but we have to change our store opening hours to 8 a.m.,” the notice read. “We appreciate your patience.”

Tim Cantway, who has managed the Dinkytown store for the past six years, said his store has not been robbed, but one nearby in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood was hit Dec. 10. Minneapolis police said a second store at 2000 Nicollet Avenue S. was robbed Dec. 12.

Another Starbucks on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue in Richfield was hit on Dec. 21. In that holdup, a suspect made off with $1,189.

“Yesterday was the final straw,” Cantway said. “It’s been unnerving for people. To keep people safe, I think this is the right choice. It will be much better opening later.”

The new hours will remain in place indefinitely, he said.

Calls to Seattle-based Starbucks offices seeking comment were not immediately returned.