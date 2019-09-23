Before I could even get this blog posted, Hormel Foods sold out of its limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Spam.

Yes, that’s right; Hormel infused its famous canned meat brand with the flavor that has become an autumn cliché.

Hormel announced early Monday morning that it was selling a limited quantity of pumpkin-spice Spam on Walmart.com and its trademarked Spam.com. The $8.98 two-packs sold out in less than seven hours, the Austin, Minn. based food company said.

Pumpkin spice is perhaps best known as a flavor-and-scent profile applied to lattes, but over the last decade or so has been added to seemingly endless array of consumer products, including Cheerios. The launch of pumpkin spice products now signal the start of fall as much as turning leaves, light jackets and back-to-school sales.

The company has no plans to make more of the Pumpkin Spice Spam.

"Our fans continue to amaze us with their passion for the Spam brand," said Brian Lillis, senior brand manager at Hormel Foods. "At this time, we do not have any plans for more Spam Pumpkin Spice products, but we're always keeping our eye on new flavors or varieties that will resonate with our fans."



The last time Hormel launched a new variety was in 2014 with its Spam Teriyaki.



And while the shelf-stable meat may be thought of by some as a tired, old brand, Spam has been enjoying a resurgence in trendy popularity in recent years. For instance, Spam cocktails and Spam fries appeared in London three years ago.