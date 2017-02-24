The Twin Cities narrowly escaped the grips of a big winter storm that is socking much of south central and southeastern Minnesota with up to a foot of snow, forcing some schools and businesses to close and MnDOT to advising motorists not to travel.

Flakes came as close as Hastings in the far southeastern part of the metro, said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Griesinger, but the landscape Friday morning is white just down the road in places such as Red Wing, Faribault, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester and Winona.

From the metro, “you can drive south on I-35 and might say, ‘What is the fuss?’,” Griesinger said. “Then you hit the Northfield exit and it turns white and by Faribault you have over 8 inches on the ground. Conditions got bad pretty quick.”

Blizzard warnings remain in effect Friday morning in places such as Mankato, Jackson, Fairmont, Worthington and Albert Lea as winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour are blowing the freshly falling snow around. That combination has created tough conditions on the roads, prompting MnDOT to issue a no travel advisory across the southern tiers of counties and stretching from Jackson County in the southwestern part of the state to as far north as southern Scott County and east to the Mississippi River.

As snow continued to come down at 5:40 a.m. in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, Mapleton in Blue Earth County was the snowfall leader with 12.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Close behind was 10 inches in Zumbrota, 9.5 inches in Owatonna, 7 inches in Waseca, 5.8 inches in Eau Claire, Wis., and 5 inches in Rochester.

Students in Blue Earth, Byron, Cannon Falls, Fairmont, Faribault, Mankato, Pine Island, Rochester, St. Peter, Wabasha and Winona got an unplanned day off school. St. Mary’s University and Winona State University and Minnesota State University, Mankato, also called off classes. Some businesses also closed for the day.

The metro area dodged the storm mostly because the system marching across the Central Plains pulled down enough cold, dry air and kept the storm track just south of the Twin Cities, but just barely, Griesinger said.

“It was difficult to forecast,” he said. “There was a really tight snowfall gradient. You can go from 6 inches to nothing in 20 miles.”

Throughout the day Friday, another band of snow will move across southern Minnesota, but it won’t be as intense as the storm that rolled across the southern counties over night, Griesinger said.

Some of that snow could make it to the metro with up to a half inch possible, but it’s only a 50-50 probability, the weather service said.

The weekend will be calmer with above normal temperatures, but not 20 to 25 degrees warmer than usual as it was earlier in the week when temperature records were set in the Twin Cities. “It will just be 5 to 10 degrees above normal,” Griesinger said.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions will prevail in the metro Saturday through Monday with highs around 33 on Saturday rising to the low 40s by Monday. The next chance of precipitation will come Monday night into Tuesday when a mix of rain and snow is forecast, the weather service said.