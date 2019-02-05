Two storms moving across Minnesota in the next couple days are adding a layer of snow to the existing coating of ice and threatening to snarl commutes.

The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected in the Twin Cities by Tuesday evening, and then another round of snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

“The ice will still be there,” said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. “Untreated surfaces will be covered with snow. If you are walking you might not expect ice and there is the risk to slip and fall.”

Drivers should expect slick spots on city, county and neighborhood roads where ice may still be lingering, Hewett said.

“Allow extra space and drive responsibly,” he said.

St. Paul Schools that normally dismiss at 2 p.m. will let out a half-hour early Tuesday. That allow more time for buses to make their rounds and “could help reduce delays” for late afternoon runs, the district said.

I-35 north of Faribault was almost completely snow-covered at midday Tuesday.

In Minneapolis, the main streets that crews plowed and treated with chemicals to melt ice were in decent shape Tuesday, said Mike Kennedy of the Minneapolis Public Works Department. City streets packed with snow and ice, however, are in “poor condition” and will likely stay that way until warmer weather arrives.

“Be vary careful for a while,” Kennedy said. “These are some of the worst combination of events because pre-treatment does not work when it gets this cold. At intersections, be very wary of slippery spots.”

More snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon and deliver 3 to 7 inches of snow in the metro area and the southern half of Minnesota before winding down Thursday morning.

The Twin Cities has seen about 17.6 inches of snow for the season, far below the normal of 35.5 inches by Feb. 5, the weather service said.

Behind the snow, high temperatures will be in the teens and 20s until falling back below zero Thursday night. Temperatures will struggle to reach positive territory Friday. Some places will see the mercury dip to minus 15 degrees Saturday morning.

“We are going to jump back in a hole,” Hewett said. “But it won’t be anything like last week.”