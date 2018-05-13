“SNL” lightened up on its usually political cold open in honor of Mother’s Day, instead bringing the cast’s moms on and poking fun at its own political sketches.

The moms provided most of the jokes in the sketch, picking on their kids a bit, and most of them joked that they wished the show would lighten up on the political stuff and mocking Trump.

“Mom, without your support, I would never have made it to ‘SNL’,” Kenan Thompson told his mom, Anne.

“I can’t imagine this show without you,” she responded. “I can’t remember when you weren’t on it.”

“But you like the show?” Kenan asked again.

“I do except the political stuff. We get it!” Anne continued as Thompson quickly led her off the stage.

The trend of Trump-supporting moms complaining about “SNL” continued with Mikey Day introducing his mom, Sylvia.

“Did you ever think I would be on ‘SNL’ one day?” Day asked.

“No,” she returned

“Awesome,” he said. “Remember, I was in that production of ‘The Crucible’ in high school?” Day continued.

“Oh yeah, ‘The Crucible.’ It’s a lot like that witch hunt against President Trump,” she said as Day quickly led her off the stage.

Newer cast member Luke Null brought out his mom Cindy, who he said always gives him the best advice.

“Enough with the Trump jokes,” his mom Cindy. “And why doesn’t ‘SNL’ ever talk about crooked Hillary?”

“Mom, I’m so new here, please don’t do this,” he pleaded.

When Colin Jost, who is head writer along with Michael Che, came out with his mom Carrie, he used the opportunity to get some affirmation on the show’s political sketches.

“You like the politics on the show, right?” Jost asked.

“Well, I think Alec Baldwin does a great Trump impression, but why does it have to be so mean? Who writes that stuff?”

“Yeah, I don’t know, I guess it’s mostly Michael Che,” Jost told her.

You can watch the entire sketch here: