SIX OTHER METRO QBs OF DISTINCTION

Aaron Syverson

Minnetonka, sr.

Breakout season last year, passing for 2,062 yards and 16 TDs in leading the Skippers to the Class 6A final. At his best in the state semifinals and Prep Bowl, he completed more than 70 percent of his passes for nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns. Northern Illinois, Western Illinois and Northern Iowa have offered.

Jalen Suggs

SMB, jr.

Minnetonka quarterback Aaron Syverson (6) rushed the ball in the first quarter against Edina. ] AARON LAVINSKY ï aaron.lavinsky@startribune.comMinnetonka played Edina in a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at Minnetonka High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Considered the top quarterback prospect in the state. Tall (6-5) and athletic with a smooth throwing motion. Wowed Ohio State coaches during a visit last spring. Just as talented as a basketball player, having led Minnehaha Academy to two consecutive Class 2A state titles. Regarded as a top-10 point guard prospect in the class of 2020.

Danny Callahan

Cretin-Derham Hall, sr.

Flashed leadership skills and unflappable poise in guiding the Raiders to the Class 6A semifinals as a junior in 2017, earning the nickname “Cool-Hand Callahan.” He threw for more than 1,700 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and improved significantly as the season progressed.

Aidan Bouman

Buffalo, jr.

Son of Buffalo coach and former Vikings quarterback Todd Bouman, the 6-5, 210-pound lefthander was so impressive last season (2,228 yards, 16 TDs passing) and in camps over the spring and summer that Iowa State made him its top priority for its recruiting class of 2020. Verbally committed to the Cyclones in June.

David Roddy

Breck, sr.

Another star with Division I potential in football and basketball. Imposing physically at 6-5 and 250 pounds, with exceptional athletic ability for a player his size. Passed for nearly 2,100 yards and 24 TDs in nine games as a junior. Has football offers from Wyoming, North Dakota State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa.

BENNETT OTTO

Champlin Park, sr.

A terrific athlete with family history of football excellence; father Brent was a standout wide receiver at St. Cloud State. Back for his senior year after missing all of 2017 while recovering from a back injury. This will be his final football season, however. He’s committed to play basketball at Augustana University.

Jim Paulsen













