JOTTINGS

• There was great news for Rick Spielman and the Vikings front office when the NFL announced the 2020 salary cap should go over $200 million after it was $188.2 million this season.

•The Vikings are tied for third in the NFL with 16 interceptions on defense, but the Packers have thrown the fewest interceptions in the league with only two all season. Can the Vikings defense force Aaron Rodgers to turn the ball over?

• The Vikings non-division games in 2020: home games with Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee and either the first- or second-place team in the NFC East, and road games with New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston, Indianapolis and the first- or second-place team in the NFC West. That means they could end up going to Seattle for the third year in a row.

• Pro Football Focus wrote that Vikings safety Anthony Harris is having one of the five best seasons in the league for players who will be free agents after the season. “Harris’ playmaking ability in coverage has shined once again this season, with five picks and four pass breakups already on the year,” they wrote.

• Oddsmakers have the Vikings at 25-1 to win the Super Bowl, trailing the Ravens, Patriots, Chiefs, Saints, 49ers, Seahawks and Packers.

• Zeke Nnaji, the former Hopkins standout, is only a freshman but went into Saturday night leading No. 16 Arizona in scoring (15.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.6). He is a sure bet to go in the first round of the NBA draft next year, should he decide to go pro.

• Pro Football Focus put Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on their first team All-American list. They wrote: “The leader in overall grade nearly all season long among safeties, Winfield made his own name for himself after following in his father’s footsteps with sure tackling and an all-around fierce style of play.”