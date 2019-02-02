JOTTINGS

• The Twins have put great players and personnel into their Hall of Fame, but none more deserving than Jerry Bell, who will go in this year. Bell not only played a big part in getting Target Field built but was owner Carl Pohlad’s right-hand man and was president during the team’s two championship seasons.

• Pro Football Focus listed its top 50 free agents. At No. 19 was Vikings defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, and No. 33 was linebacker Anthony Barr. Also on the list was former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at No. 31.

• Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins teamed with the USAA and the Wounded Warrior project to give Super Bowl tickets to Staff Sgt. Anthony Craidon.

• Minneapolis native Fred Bryan will be on the field as the umpire for the Super Bowl.

• Many thought Jerryd Bayless was just a throw-in player in the Jimmy Butler trade, but he has filled in nicely with so many other Timberwolves guards hurt. Entering Saturday, he had averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds in his previous five games.

• Former Apple Valley standout Gary Trent Jr. was called up on Saturday by the Portland Trail Blazers. He excelled for Texas of the G League and scored 39 points Friday, including the winning three-pointer in the final second of a 136-133 win over Sioux Falls.

• The Gophers football team and P.J. Fleck are hosting a big event for junior recruits this weekend. Some juniors, such as Minnehaha Academy standout Jalen Suggs, won’t be there because they are playing basketball.

• Speaking of recruits, Matthew Hurt was at Kansas for the Jayhawks’ game with Texas Tech on Saturday. That is Hurt’s fourth official visit. Last weekend, Roy Williams of North Carolina visited him at home. Hurt is averaging 35.7 points per game for Rochester John Marshall.