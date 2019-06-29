St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
One person was shot and killed Friday evening in the 1000 block of Suburban Avenue, not far from Mounds Park, authorities said. Police have not released the identity of the victim.
The shooting marked the city’s 12th homicide this year.
This is a developing story. Check back at StarTribune.com for updates.
