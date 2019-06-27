Several clinical and corrections staff members at the Sherburne County jail went to hospitals after some of them reported feeling ill while dealing with an inmate having “a medical emergency,” the sheriff said Thursday.

Eight of the people were taken from the facility in Elk River to Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, said Allina spokeswoman Terri Dresen. One of them remained hospitalized overnight in stable condition, Dresen said.

At least three others went to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment, according to emergency dispatch audio. There has been no word yet on how they are faring.

Sheriff Joel Brott has yet to disclose the nature of the inmate’s medical emergency. He said he was in stable condition as of late Wednesday.

Brott said that the contracted clinical staff “reported feeling tingly in their fingertips,” and corrections personnel were also checked out “as a precaution ... not knowing the reason for the medical emergency.”

The sheriff did not identify the inmate involved but disclosed he was under U.S. Marshals Service custody.