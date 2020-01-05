Shakopee’s wrestling team, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, outdueled St. Michael-Albertville, ranked No. 3, for the Division I championship Saturday at the Clash in Rochester, Minn.

The Sabers led 27-26 going into the final weight class, 170 pounds. Shakopee’s Carson Manville, the top-ranked wrestler in Class 3A at 170, defeated St. Michael-Albertville’s Carl Leuer, ranked No. 4, 6-4 to seal the victory.

The Clash is known for bringing together some of the best high school wrestling teams in the nation. Teams from Iowa, Illinois and New York competed for championships in the event’s four brackets.

• Breck, No. 1 in Class 1A girls’ hockey, scored four times in the second period and then held on to take a 5-4 victory over Andover, No. 1 in Class 2A.