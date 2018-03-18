Saturday afternoon, when North Dakota defeated Minnesota Duluth 4-1 in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff third-place game, the Gophers men’s hockey team appeared to be nearly a lock to make the NCAA tournament.

Unless the results of six conference tournament finals didn’t go their way, the Gophers would make the NCAA field.

All six of those results went against the Gophers (19-17-2) on Saturday night, so Minnesota will not be in the NCAA tournament.

Victories by Boston University (Hockey East), Princeton (ECAC), Air Force (Atlantic Hockey), Michigan Tech (WCHA), Denver (NCHC) and Notre Dame (Big Ten) dropped Minnesota to No. 13 in the PairWise Ratings and moved Minnesota Duluth to No. 12. The Bulldogs will be in the NCAA field. Minnesota was up to No. 12 after UND’s win in the afternoon.

– Notre Dame’s 3-2 overtime win over Ohio State for the Big Ten title – ended the Gophers’ NCAA hopes. Earlier, Princeton beat Clarkson 2-1 in overtime after Clarkson had tied it with 7 seconds left in the third period.

Minnesota was up to No. 8 in the PairWise after it defeated and tied Ohio State on Feb. 16-17 but was swept at Penn State in both the final regular-season series and Big Ten quarterfinals, leaving its NCAA hopes in peril. They appeared to get a reprieve from North Dakota, but Saturday night’s results changed that.

The NCAA will announce the No. 1 seeds for its tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday on Twitter (@NCAAIceHockey). The full tournament field will be revealed on the selection show at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

The NCAA tournament will begin Friday with the West Regional in Sioux Falls and the East Regional in Bridgeport, Conn. On Saturday, the Midwest Regional in Allentown, Pa., and the Northeast Regional in Worcester, Mass., will start. Regional finals are Saturday for the West and East, and Sunday for the Midwest and Northeast.