Michael Floyd’s sentence in Arizona has been transferred to Minnesota, clearing the way for him to attend Vikings offseason workouts next week, according to a league source.

Floyd, who signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last week, was arrested in Arizona last December after he fell asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while stopped at a traffic signal waiting for a green light. The St. Paul native and former Cretin-Derham Hall star had a blood alcohol level of .217, nearly three times the legal limit.

Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme drunken driving on Feb. 17, was sentenced to 24 days in prison and another 96 days of house arrest, was ordered to do 30 hours of community service and had to pay a fine.

After serving the prison time in Arizona, the wide receiver is now being permitted to complete his house arrest in his home state of Minnesota.

Floyd, who still could be subject to a suspension from the NFL for the incident, plans to arrive in Minnesota this weekend and can join his new teammates next week at Winter Park, where the Vikings are in the middle of their voluntary offseason workout program.

KSTP first reported that Floyd’s sentence has been transferred.