Receiver Michael Floyd will sign with the Vikings, an NFL source confirmed.

The deal is a one-year contract worth $1.5 million with as much as $6 million in incentives.

Floyd, a former Notre Dame standout, was a first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2012. He spent five years in Arizona, catching 242 passes for 3,739 yards and 23 touchdowns before the Cardinals waived him this past December after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Floyd was arrested in Arizona after he fell asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while stopped at a traffic signal. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver had a blood alcohol level of .217, nearly three times the legal limit.

He is likely facing a suspension by the NFL for next season due to the egregious nature of arrest. Vikings CB Jabari Price had a two-game suspension for the 2015 season after pleading guilty to careless driving that offseason following a DWI arrest.

Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DWI on Feb. 17, was sentenced to 24 days in prison and 96 days of house arrest, and ordered to do 30 hours of community service and pay a fine. He will not be able to leave Arizona until that sentence ends in mid-June, which means he would likely miss the Vikings’ mini-camp.

Michael Floyd talks to reporters in New England in January. Associated Press photo.

The 27-year-old also had a DWI arrest while he was at Notre Dame.

After Arizona waived him following his latest DWI arrest last December, New England claimed him off waivers. He finished the season with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl, though he did not play in that game.

Despite drafting two wide receivers last week, the Vikings could probably use another proven pass-catching option. Plus, Floyd, if signed, would provide insurance in case 2016 top pick Laquon Treadwell does not take a big step forward this season after catching only one pass as a rookie.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the Floyd signing.