Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk was briefly hospitalized Thursday after collapsing at a dinner in Northern Minnesota.

Bakk, a longtime DFL legislator from the Iron Range, was in Mountain Iron for an event celebrating the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools when he suffered what he described as a “dizzy spell that was identified to be due to dehydration,” according to an e-mail sent to caucus members and staff. The 65-year-old Cook Democrat said he visited a hospital in Virginia on his way home and “they confirmed everything was fine.”

“There is no lingering health issue that caused this — just a good reminder to stay hydrated,” he wrote, adding that he is back home and “making sure to drink lots of water.”

Bakk, a retired carpenter and labor leader first elected to the Legislature in 1994, has led Senate Democrats as both minority and majority leader since 2011. He’s facing a leadership challenge from Sen. Susan Kent, DFL- Woodbury, ahead of the upcoming session.