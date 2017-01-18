WASHINGTON -- Sen. Al Franken said late Wednesday that he was going to vote against Betsy DeVos, president-elect Trump's pick for Education Secretary.

Franken was critical of DeVos on Tuesday during her confirmation hearings, saying it was unacceptable that she couldn't adequately talk about whether she preferred proficiency or growth models when measuring student success.

"After a full examination of Ms. DeVos' record, and based on Tuesday's hearing ... it's clear to me that she is not qualified for the demanding job of education secretary," Franken said, in a statement. "which bears responsibility for schools and students in Minnesota and across the country."