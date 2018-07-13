Sen. Bernie Sanders will make two stops in Minnesota on Friday to rally support for U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison’s bid for Minnesota attorney general.

“Keith has been a vigorous, vigorous fighter in taking on powerful special interests. And I will do whatever I can to see that he gets elected,” Sanders, an independent progressive from Vermont, said in an interview ahead of his visit.

Ellison and Sanders are holding an event with supporters at First Avenue on Friday morning, which will kick off with performances by Dwynell Roland and DJ Shannon Blowtorch. The doors opened at 9:30 with the event starting at 11. The pair of politicians then head to Duluth for an afternoon event at 5 at Denfield High School.

Five Democrats are fighting to replace Attorney General Lori Swanson as the state’s chief legal officer. She announced the day before the candidate filing deadline that she would join the governor’s race instead of seeking re-election.

Ellison, state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, former Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman, former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley and DFL-endorsed candidate Matt Pelikan are racing to win over voters before the Aug. 14 primary. Several Republicans will also face off in a primary. Former state Rep. Doug Wardlow, who won the GOP endorsement, is competing with former state Sen. Robert Lessard and perennial candidate Sharon Anderson.

Sanders called Ellison, who was a supporter of his 2016 presidential bid, “a personal friend.” Sanders endorsed Ellison when he ran unsuccessfully for Democratic National Committee chairman.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Ellison has been a leading voice for workers’ rights, has worked to protect Social Security and fought for health care for all Americans, Sanders said. He said state attorneys general play an important role in the era of President Donald Trump, who he said is putting the needs of corporations and the wealthy ahead of workers.

“At the statewide level, we need strong attorneys general who will stand up to that type of corporate power,” Sanders said.

Sanders will continue on the campaign trail over the weekend, holding events with candidates in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Foley said it won’t just be Ellison who will benefit from the high-profile visitor.

“Bernie Sanders is going all over the country, obviously he’s kind of a firebrand, trying to turnout the Democratic vote and he’s doing that for Minnesota and Keith Ellison,” Foley said. “But I think he’ll be turning out everyone’s voters ... The more people that are aware that the election’s coming up, I think it works well for all of us.”