GOFFSTOWN, N.H. - Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought her message of grit and electability to New Hampshire on Monday, where she has just under a year to make an impression with the state’s Democratic voters if her presidential campaign is to grow legs outside the Midwest.

“I come to this race ready to win, and if you don’t believe me, look at my record,” Klobuchar said. “In the last three elections, I have won every single congressional district in Minnesota — including Michele Bachmann’s.”

It was Klobuchar’s first stop in New Hampshire as a presidential candidate, although she quickly told a group of about 100 people gathered at a bar in the Manchester-area town of Goffstown that “I’ve been here a lot.” She mentioned campaigning for the state’s two Democratic senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

On Monday night, Klobuchar is to be the guest of honor for a live town hall meeting on CNN to be broadcast from Manchester. New Hampshire holds the first presidential primary of the cycle, preceded only by Iowa’s caucus; next year’s New Hampshire primary must be held no later than Feb. 11.

Klobuchar is not as well-known in New Hampshire as some of the other Democratic candidates, and her first crowd was smaller than those drawn in recent days by rivals like Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

But her campaign is betting that her moderate reputation and record of working with Republicans could be a draw in New Hampshire, where independent and Republican voters will also be able to participate in the Democratic primary if they so choose.

“We also have a strong sense of independent voters,” Klobuchar said as she drew comparisons for the crowd between between New Hampshire and Minnesota.