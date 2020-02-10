KEENE, N.H. ‑ Two new polls of New Hampshire Democrats show Sen. Amy Klobuchar jumping into third place with just hours until polls open in the party’s presidential primary.

“I woke up this morning to find we are number three in this state,” Klobuchar said Monday morning at a campaign rally in Keene. “We’re doing everything we can, because we can feel this surge.”

Both polls had Klobuchar surpassing Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden in New Hampshire. New Hampshire polls open Tuesday morning.

In an Emerson College poll, she was at 14 %, trailing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 30 %, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 23 %. And a Suffolk University poll had Sanders at 27 %, Buttigieg at 19 % and Klobuchar at 14 %.

The size of Klobuchar’s New Hampshire crowds have also been swelling. On Sunday, she drew more than 700 in Manchester and over 1,000 in Nashua, which her campaign said were the two biggest crowds she’s drawn to date as a presidential candidate.

A third-place finish in New Hampshire could give Klobuchar’s presidential bid the boost she failed to get in Iowa last week, where she finished fifth.