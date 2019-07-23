A trucker drove his overweight big rig onto a historic 114-year-old bridge in northeastern North Dakota and sent the span collapsing into the river below, authorities said.

The incident occurred early Monday afternoon about 40 miles southwest of Grand Forks near Northwood, according to the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office.

The semitrailer truck hauling dried beans was heading west on an unpaved 3rd Avenue NE. when it put more than 43 tons onto the weight-restricted 56-foot-long bridge over the Goose River, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The steel truss bridge collapsed, and the trailer got caught on an abutment.

The Sheriff’s Office said a weight limit of 14 tons was marked on the 18-foot-wide wood-plank bridge, which was built in 1906 by the Fargo Bridge and Iron Co. at a cost of $2,450 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The trucker, Michael Dodds, was given an overload citation of $11,400. Cost to replace the county-owned bridge was estimated by the Sheriff’s Office at $800,000 to $1 million.

This truck was heavier than a bridge over the Goose River in Grand Forks County could handle. Credit: Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office

The span is the county’s oldest surviving bridge and was placed on the national register in 1997.