Not long after the Vikings finished their 21-7 loss to Seattle, a fan decided that U.S. Bank Stadium is of little use to the team.

This was the result:

For Sale: Lightly used $1,000,000,000 stadium. Occupant has been a team that only has success in breaking the hearts of the fans. Long history of collecting talent with no ideas on how to use them.

There's more, including an unflattering thought about quarterback Kirk Cosuins and an idea to repurpose the facility.

You can see it here.