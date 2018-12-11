Not long after the Vikings finished their 21-7 loss to Seattle, a fan decided that U.S. Bank Stadium is of little use to the team.
This was the result:
For Sale: Lightly used $1,000,000,000 stadium. Occupant has been a team that only has success in breaking the hearts of the fans. Long history of collecting talent with no ideas on how to use them.
There's more, including an unflattering thought about quarterback Kirk Cosuins and an idea to repurpose the facility.
Hat tip: Star Tribune web editor Vince Tuss.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From StribSports Upload
Vikings
Sell off: Vikings fan takes out frustration with team on Craigslist
Not long after the Vikings finished their 21-7 loss to Seattle, a fan decided that U.S. Bank Stadium is of little use to the team.
Gophers
Woman who set record 36 years ago writes Prior Lake star who broke it
In 1982, Kay Konerza of Lester Prairie scored 58 points in a game and has a message for Prior Lake's McKenna Hofschild, who scored 63 points over the weekend against Park Center.
Twins
Delmon Young bests MLB stars to win home run derby in Venezuela
The former Twins outfielder never lived up to the hype in the majors, but he outslugged a couple of current major league stars over the weekend.
Gophers
Charge it, Bucky! Ex-Maple Grove star draws 4 charges in Badgers win
Brad Davison drew four charges during the Badgers' 79-75 victory over North Carolina State on Tuesday, including one with 16 seconds left that helped seal the win
Twins
Twins reportedly contact Diamondbacks about Goldschmidt
According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, the Twins reached out to Arizona about a possible trade for six-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner Paul Goldschmidt.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.