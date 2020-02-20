Seimone Augustus, who played on four WNBA Championship teams with the Lynx, signed with the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

The 11th leading scorer in league history was a free agent.

"I'm excited to join friends who are now teammates to chase another championship," the 14-year veteran said in a news release.

Augustus, a 35-year-old shooting guard, won three Olympic gold medals with Team USA and is an eight-time WNBA All-Star.

"Seimone Augustus is a player I've admired from a distance throughout her illustrious career," Sparks coach Derek Fisher said in a news release. "She's a leader, fierce competitor and a winner. We're excited to work with her and have her join our group as we continue to build towards the vision we have for our 2020 season."

Lynx owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, and coach/General Manager Cheryl Reeve issued statements:

"I would like to thank Seimone for all the great memories she provided us and our fans while she wore the Lynx uniform," Taylor said. "I will always cherish our time together and all that we accomplished, both on and off the floor. We wish her well in this next chapter of her career and we look forward to seeing her number in the rafters of ‪Target Center in the future."

Added Reeve: "Since 2006, Seimone has given the Lynx franchise countless thrilling moments on the court and has had an enormous impact in our community. Coaching Seimone Augustus was one of the greatest joys of my coaching life and I wish her the best as she says goodbye, for now, to the Twin Cities."

Augustus was a two-time college player of the year at LSU, in 2005 and 2006, as the Tigers made three consecutive Final Fours.

She was drafted No. 1 overall in 2006 by the Lynx. The Lynx will be without All-Star Maya Moore for the second consecutive season in 2020.

The Sparks, who won the Western Conference in 2019, now have four No. 1 picks in Augustus, Candace Parker (2008), Nneka Ogwumike (2012), and Chiney Ogwumike (2014).