A security officer at St. Catherine University in St. Paul was shot Tuesday night.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. The victim was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries, police said.
As of 10:20 p.m., no one had been arrested but there was an active search for the suspect, police spokesman Steve Linders said.
According to scanner traffic, the shooting happened outside “in the woods.” Scanner reports said the shooter was a student.
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Local
Minneapolis
Two injured, one of them critically, in south Minneapolis shooting
Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting in south Minneapolis that left two people injured, one critically. Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a 911…
St. Paul
St. Catherine University security officer shot in St. Paul
No one had been arrested yet Tuesday night, but there was an active search for the suspect, St. Paul police said.
West Metro
Wayzata officer killed on Hwy. 12 served with dignity, pride, wife says
$500,000 bail is requested for Beth Freeman as family and chief mourn beloved officer.
St. Paul
St. Paul board to vote in October on school start-time changes
Sweeping moves would take effect in 2019-20, if approved.
St. Paul
Pat Harris, Melvin Carter each raise more than $250,000 in race for St. Paul mayor
Donors to their campaigns included business owners, educators and state staff members.