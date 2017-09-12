A security officer at St. Catherine University in St. Paul was shot Tuesday night.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. The victim was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries, police said.

As of 10:20 p.m., no one had been arrested but there was an active search for the suspect, police spokesman Steve Linders said.

According to scanner traffic, the shooting happened outside “in the woods.” Scanner reports said the shooter was a student.