Preparations for the COVID-19 outbreak continued in Minnesota on Monday with the legislature working on a $25 million public health plan, and the unveiling by at least one Twin Cities clinic provider of drive-through swabbing to collect samples from sick patients who might be infected with the novel coronavirus.

M Health Fairview announced that it wants patients to call ahead and be screened over the phone for COVID-19 testing, and to then drive when possible to one of four clinics. Masked health care workers will meet them outside, collect nasal or throat swabs from them while they are in their cars, and send them home to remain in isolation and await results. Those sample will then be sent to the state public health lab for testing, with results often coming back within a day.

“You can literally drive up, get swabbed, and drive right home,” said Laura Reed, Fairview’s chief operating officer.

The approach limits contact between the potentially infected patients and the clinic’s workers and other patients, and is an example of the social distancing measures that health officials said are needed in Minnesota at this stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All people should stay home when suffering fever or respiratory symptoms, regardless of whether their illnesses are linked to the coronavirus that emerged in China last December and spread worldwide this winter, said Kathy Como-Sabetti, an epidemiology supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health,

“We definitely have a culture where people try to tough it out through the day. Now is not the time to do it,” said Como-Sabetti, who made her ill husband stay home from his work as a teacher on Monday.

State officials said they still have hope of containing or slowing the introduction of COVID-19 in Minnesota, even though two people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected people — one older than 65 from Ramsey County, the other in the 50s age range from Carver County — both were likely infected during travels outside the country.

While the Ramsey patient had no close contact with others that exposed them to infection risks, an investigation of the Carver case found less than 20 people who will need to take precautions.

Some of those people are now being asked to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days from their last contact with the Carver patient, Como-Sabetti said. Others had brief contact with the individual and are at low risk, but have been asked to immediately report any cold symptoms to public health officials. Health officials are generally concerned if people had been within 6 feet of infected patients for at least 10 minutes.

Both COVID-19 patients in Minnesota are recovering at home. Health officials declined to identify the patients or their genders for privacy reasons. Technically, both cases are considered presumptive until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm the test results, but state health officials said they are taking action to protect others ahead of those final results.

Studies of initial COVID-19 cases in China suggest that 80% of people experience mild or symptoms, but that people who are older or have other health problems are at greater risk of complications or death from infection.

Minnesota’s preparations for COVID-19 received a boost Monday with state Senate passage of a $21 million funding bill that will support the health department’s continued testing of suspect cases and contact investigations to prevent people carrying the virus from infecting others.

“Public health officials are warning this is on the verge of a worldwide pandemic. With two confirmed cases already in Minnesota, it’s important to get this done,” said state Sen. Jerry Relph, R-St. Cloud, who was the lead author of the spending bill.

The spending measure now moves to the House, and Gov. Tim Walz said he is prepared to immediately sign it.

Walz said Monday that there could be additional spending requests depending on the course of the COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota, including to support hospitals and long-term care facilities in their management of infected patients.

“We’re seeing this in other states, we’re seeing that [financial needs] can very rapidly escalate, especially in the hospital needs,” Walz said.

Health officials have asked individuals to prevent the spread of germs by covering coughs, washing hands, not touching their faces, and staying home from school or work when sick. They’ve also asked individuals to prepare for possible voluntary quarantines by stocking up on enough food, medicine and basic provisions to remain at home for 14 days — the amount of time in which symptoms would show up after infection. That has led to some hoarding by shoppers, and shortages at stores.

A leader of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that people need to stock up, but to be mindful that people who are older or have health problems are most at risk and to make sure they have access to what they need as well.

“This is a time for people to prepare for what they might need to do,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, “but not a time for people to clear out the shelves.”

Caregivers should make sure their elderly parents, or others in their care, have needed supplies, she said. Caregivers also should make backup plans in case they end up sick and homebound themselves.

As of Monday morning, Minnesota’s public health lab had conducted 82 tests of samples from patients at-risk for coronavirus infection based on their symptoms and travel histories. The state is expanding its capacity and expects private labs to be able conduct tests as well when doctors recommend them for their patients.

Fairview will be conducting drive-through swabs to collect samples for testing at its Bloomington Oxboro, Brooklyn Park, Woodwinds, and Maplewood Urgent Care clinics — only of patients who have been screened in advance by phone. Sample collection will happen at other clinics if patients show up, though.

Staff writer Torey Van Oot contributed to this article.