Minnesota reported its first case today of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged in China in December and swept across the globe.

State health officials had viewed the case as an inevitability following reports in late February that the coronavirus was spreading from person-to-person in the western U.S. The likelihood of a positive case increased after March 2, when the Minnesota Department of Health started testing on its own for the virus. At least 36 prior samples from suspect cases in the state had been negative.

The patient is an older Ramsey County resident who had been on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case. The unidentified person sought health care yesterday after developing symptoms on Feb. 25, according to the Health Department, and is currently recovering at home in isolation. All of the patient’s identified contacts will be asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks and they will be monitored by public health officials for symptoms.

The state’s testing laboratory confirmed the presumptive case today and a sample will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for final testing.

“The State of Minnesota has been working around the clock to prepare for this and I am confident that our Department of Health is up to the challenge,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement.

The Ramsey County Public Health Department is providing services and support to the patient.

“State and local public health officials are working hard to slow the spread of this virus and protect Minnesotans, but based on how the outbreak has developed elsewhere we need to be prepared for some level of community spread,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

If COVID-19 continues to spread in the state, the Health Department said it and local public health authorities could take steps to minimize the chances of more infections, including temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, greater use of teleworking in business settings and modifying, postponing or canceling mass gatherings.

But for now state residents are asked to take steps to protect themselves and others by washing hands, covering coughs, avoid face touching and staying home when ill.

“The most important thing Minnesotans can do right now to help protect themselves, their families and their communities is to take those tried and true, everyday steps to prevent respiratory illnesses,” said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Health Department.

The CDC had taken historic efforts earlier in the winter to prevent the virus from entering the U.S. and spreading from person to person — including the first mandatory quarantine of Americans at risk for exposure since a smallpox scare in the 1960s. A Minneapolis IT worker was among those who were evacuated from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, and then held in isolation on U.S. military bases for 14 days to see if they developed symptoms.

While other coronaviruses cause the common cold, this new strain raised concerns because nobody has immunity to it. Initial estimates suggested that it spread about as easily as influenza — and that one infected person would be likely on average to spread it to 2.2 others. Health officials believe that people are most infectious when they have symptoms, but that it can take up to 14 days for those symptoms to emerge after they have been exposed to the virus.

Studies of the early stages of the outbreak in China suggested that 80% of COVID-19 cases were mild, but that anywhere from 1.4% to 3.4% of people died from the infection. Those death rates might be exaggerated due to undercounting of mild or asymptomatic cases, but it also is clear that people who are elderly or have other health problems are at greatest risk.

Health officials hoped to improve on those statistics in the U.S., which had the advantage of time to prepare for the outbreak and to stock up on supplies to protect its health care workers so they could continue to treat patients. The Minnesota Legislature is considering a $25 million spending plan so the state health department can continue to test and track the spread of the virus and intercede as necessary with recommendations to limit public events and reduce exposure in at-risk communities.

No vaccines or specific medications exist for COVID-19, so treatment involves standard care to lower fevers and manage respiratory symptoms.