For half of Monday’s game against Iowa at Williams Arena, the Gophers women’s basketball team’s defense forced enough turnovers to stick with the Hawkeyes.

But once Iowa tightened up in that regard, it was over.

Up eight at half, the Gophers were outscored by 26 in the second half as the No. 22 Hawkeyes (12-4 overall, 3-2 in the Big Ten) handed the No. 23 Gophers (12-4, 1-4) their fourth consecutive conference loss, 81-63.

The Gophers had an 18-0 edge on points off turnovers while building that halftime lead. But, when Iowa held onto the ball, the Hawkeyes usually scored.

Center Megan Gustafson, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, was unstoppable in the post, making 16 of 22 shots while scoring 34 points with 13 rebounds and three assists for Iowa, which also got 21 from guard Tania Davis. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures.

Taiye Bello had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. Kenisha Bell scored 22, Destiny Pitts had 16.

The Gophers' Taiye Bello (5) fought for a rebound with Iowa players in the first quarter Monday night in an 81-63 loss, Minnesota's fourth defeat in a row. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com – Minneapolis, MN – January 14, 2019, Williams Arena, NCAA Women's Basketball, University of Minnesota Gophers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes.

Down seven entering the fourth quarter, the Gophers were out-scored 14-6 over the first five-plus minutes of the third, giving Iowa an insurmountable 70-55 lead.

The Gophers were down four and were getting scored on at will after a quarter. That Iowa lead grew to five early in the second quarter when a Whalen went to a zone defense, sagging on Gustafson.

– Bello had four of them – put the Gophers up 29-26. Tania Davis scored for Iowa, then the Gophers, the Pitts hit consecutive threes in an 11-4 run to end the have that gave the Gophers a 40-32 lead, at which point the Gophers had an 18-0 lead on points off turnovers.

But that lead was gone just four minutes into the second half. Iowa started the third quarter on a 10-1 run, taking back the lead on Kathleen Doyle’s driving layup with 6:02 left in the quarter.

It didn’t end. The Gophers committed just three turnovers in the first half, but had six in the first six-plus minutes of the third as the Iowa improved to 20-3, giving them a 52-43 lead with 2:45 left in the third. Bello got hot in the final moments, helping pull the Gophers within 49-56 entering the fourth.