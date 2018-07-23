Another electric scooter company swooped into Minneapolis Monday, just two weeks after Bird became the first company to provide dock-less scooter services in the city.

Over the weekend, Lime, formerly known as LimeBike, rolled out its dockless bikes in Golden Valley and Edina before introducing its scooters to Minneapolis.

Unlike Bird, which descended onto the streets of Minneapolis on July 11 as city officials were preparing to come up with regulations, Lime said it has submitted a license application to operate in the city.

The bike- and scooter-sharing start-up said 100 scooters are included in its launch fleet in Minneapolis called Lime-S. “We may adjust the fleet in the coming weeks, based on rider demand and working closely with City officials,” the company said in a statement.

Like Bird scooters, riders use a mobile app to pay a $1 initial fee to unlock the scooter and then 15 cents a minute for a ride. In the next few weeks, the company said it expects to launch Lime Access, a bike service that that lets low-income riders purchase 100 rides for $5.

As the dockless scooters flood the streets of cities across the country, the start-up operators have clashed with officials who scrambled to adopt regulations. In St. Paul, city officials threatened to remove Bird scooters from the streets until Aug. 3, when the city will launch a pilot licensing program for Bird and other vendors.

In Minneapolis, the City Council passed an ordinance that requires companies to obtain a license to operate motorized scooters in the city. On Tuesday, the city’s Transportation and Public Works Committee will discuss the license agreement for scooters