As two-wheeled rental scooters descended on the streets of Minneapolis Tuesday, a City Council committee passed an ordinance that would require companies to obtain a license to operate motorized scooters in the city.

The city’s ordinance would mostly regulate the public right of way, such as where scooters should be parked, and would create a license agreement with operators.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Bird Rides Inc., one of the biggest operators, launched a fleet of scooters in Minneapolis, but the company won’t say how many scooters, which it calls “Birds,” they have in the city.

“We do not share the number of Birds in each city for competitive reason and, more importantly, because it is always changing based on demand,” the company said in a statement. “We are committed to responsible growth, which means we only add more Birds when each is being ridden three or more times per day.”

“Nothing surprises me,” Jon Wertjes, the city’s director of trafficking and parking services, said about the sudden appearance of the scooters in Minneapolis.

Wertjes said scooters have caused disruptions in the other cities they were deployed, such as “improper riding and parking of scooters in areas which impeded or endangered pedestrians, as well as damage or vandalism to scooters and other public or private property.”

But Wertjes said they don’t have major safety concerns yet. “We are going to be observational,” he said.