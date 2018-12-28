Sears announced Friday it plans to close its anchor location at the Mall of America in late March as part of an 80-store bankruptcy liquidation, signaling the end of an era in Minnesota for a store that once dominated the nation's retail landscape.

The company also said it will shutter the Kmart in Rochester, Minn.

The department store operator told employees across the nation of its decision on Thursday, and said liquidations sales would begin in about two weeks.

Sears Holding Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Oct. 15 and has kept about 700 stores operating through the busy holiday shopping season.

Since the filing for bankruptcy, the retailer has announced plans to close more than a third of its Sears and Kmart stores.

The Mall of America Sears, a prominent three-level anchor location was an original tenant when the Bloomington mall opened in 1992, and was the last remaining full-service store in the state.

Officials at Sears and the Mall of America were not immediately available for comment.

Sears previously announced that its store in downtown St. Paul near the State Capitol would close along with one at Ridgedale Mall in Minnetonka. The St. Paul store opened on Rice Street in 1963.

Sears was once one of the nation's largest and most innovative retailers. Generations of Americans recall perusing the thick catalogs that were chock-a-block with clothes, tools and even home-building kits.

A leveraged buyout 10 years ago saddled the company with billions of dollars of debt just as the recession hit and online shopping became easier and more convenient.

Sears Chief Executive Eddie Lampert, whose hedge fund is the retailer's largest investor, has spent recent years closing hundreds of stores and selling off assets to outrun looming debt payment deadlines.

In the past two years, Sears has closed stores in Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Maplewood and West St. Paul.

The Sears Outlet store in Coon Rapids is operated as a separate company from the corporate namesake, and is unaffected by the decision from the Hoffman States, Il.- based Sears Holding.

The fate of about 14 Sears Hometown stores in smaller cities around Minnesota are uncertain. Each is independently owned and chiefly sells non-apparel goods. Three other Kmart stores in Minneapolis, St. Paul and International Falls were not included on the list provided by the company on Friday.

In a statement, Sears Holdings' described the recent spate of closures as necessary "to accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring."

Twitter: @JackieCrosby