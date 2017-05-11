I am having trouble putting my total delight for “Snatched” into words. Let me try. Loved it, loved it, loved it, loved it, loved it, loved it, loved it, loved it, loved it, loved it — and loved it.

This is not hyperbole. “Snatched” certainly lives up to its double-entendre title. But it is much more than that. It is a classic story of girl plans romantic vacation, girl recruits mom to take the seat abandoned by runaway boyfriend, girl battles vicious kidnappers without being grim. Like a hard-R-rated Wile E. Coyote cartoon, the film is playful in some deadly serious situations.

It unites a truly unlikely dream team. Amy Schumer, who had a strong debut as a star and screenwriter with “Trainwreck” two years back, and Goldie Hawn, who has been consistently adorable since forever but is on a 15-year hiatus from films, are flawlessly in tune together.

This is another impressive showcase for the chops of screenwriter Katie Dippold, who handles artful and lowbrow laughs as two sides of the same coin. Women in trouble is her specialty. Dippold mapped out “The Heat” and the recent female-centric “Ghostbusters.” Freewheeling comedy with a driving energy and characters interacting in idiosyncratic ways is her thing.

Schumer plays Emily, an oblivious woman with overreaching aspirations. At work, she is too blissfully self-absorbed to develop the people skills needed in the exciting world of retail sales. When she’s dumped by Michael (“Veep’s” Randall Park), a musician who bemoans his inability to extract enjoyment from their relationship equal to what he would get from anonymous groupies, all her cajoling and moping can’t fix it.

An escapist holiday is crucial, but none of her online besties will take Michael’s nonrefundable ticket on their planned getaway to Ecuador. Her backup plan is her mom, Linda (Hawn). But Linda is committed to living a hermit’s life, focused on her many cats and her live-in adult son Jeffrey (Ike Barinholtz), a colossal dork.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in “Snatched.”

Mom eventually caves, they arrive at their resort destination and, in fairly short order, are abducted. Running away from their captors in the jungle, Emily faces challenges a lot more demanding than re-racking T-shirts on the sales floor. Mother and daughter both get to see each other’s vulnerabilities, but the story never veers into sugary sentimentality. That would feel weak in a movie that gets cringe-enducing horror comedy from an intestinal parasite and body gags that are neither fat-shaming nor P.C. wimpy.

This is a challenging assignment for the cast, a bold, weird comedy that trampolines from character-based giggles to riotous, over-the-top surrealism, comic-action set pieces and some daffy nudism. Yet Schumer gives a performance better than her first, Hawn is as good as she’s ever been, and they never stop juggling the bizarre tonal mix.

Director Jonathan Levine (whose cancer dramedy “50/50” had its own funny and frightening vibe) keeps the film moving fast and looking good. I wasn’t sure whether I was more impressed at the lush landscapes (Hawaii doing a fine stand-in job for South America) or the sometimes-inspired compositions. At one point, a character runs pell-mell down the street with a GoPro point of view, his face in steady focus while the backdrop shakes uncontrollably.

“Snatched” hits the sweet spot of comedy like a hammer on an anvil. If your life is going not so well and you have too little joy in your soul, see this movie. Did I mention that I love this movie?