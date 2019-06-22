

The Twins intially had Jonathan Schoop in the starting lineup, playing second and batting eighth. But Schoop informed trainers this morning of soreness in his right ankle, suffered when he stepped on a base during Friday's game.

So Schoop has been scratched from the lineup, and replaced with Luis Arraez.

No big deal, right? Sort of.

The Twins already have Marwin Gonzalez, Ehire Adrianza and Byron Buxton on the injured list. Mitch Garver would have batted leadoff today against lefthander Danny Duffy, but the Twins are being careful with his sore left heel.

The following is a list of healthy bench players today:

Jason Castro.

That's it. The Twins are shorthanded and probably can't wait for Monday's off day.

Jose Berrios is on the mound today, his first start since his strong outing against the Red Sox on Monday. Berrios has never beaten the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, but his last six outings here all have been quality starts.

Twins

Jorge Polanco, SS

C.J. Cron, 1B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Willians Astudillo, C

Max Kepler, CF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Jake Cave, RF

Jose Berrios, RHP



Royals

Whit Merrifield, CF

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Alex Gordon, LF

Jorge Soler, RF

Hunter Dozier, 3B

Cheslor Cuthbert, 1B

Lucas Duda, DH

Humberto Arteaga, SS

Cam Gallagher, C

Danny Duffy, LHP