Temperatures dozens of degrees below zero kept Minnesota frozen in time in a manner of speaking Wednesday morning, with students from pre-K to post-doctorate having a day off and mail delivery canceled.

As of 6 a.m. around the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported temperatures of 27 below zero throughout the Twin Cities area with windchill readings in the low minus-50s. Mahnomen in northwestern Minnesota led the way in the state with a temperature of minus-40 and a 65-below windchill.

Minnesota’s least frigid temperature as daybreak inched ever closer? Grand Marais along the North Shore was a relatively balmy minus-18.

The halt in postal services covers not only Minnesota but Iowa, western Wisconsin, western Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, eastern Montana, and portions of Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.

There’s no word yet on the fate of Thursday’s mail delivery, but the projected high of 2 below in the Twin Cities may allow carriers to get back on their routes.

The cold reality of the conditions defies the Postal Service’s longstanding, albeit unofficial motto: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Video (01:05): Morning forecast: Dangerous cold with a high of -14 Video (01:05): Morning forecast: Dangerous cold with a high of -14

The suspension also includes mail pickup from businesses and collection boxes, and no pickup of packages from residences and businesses.

Mail carrier Scott McLaughlin, whose Minneapolis route covers the Lowry Hill neighborhood, said Tuesday night that he appreciates the Postal Service canceling deliveries Wednesday, but “it’s hard for me to be grateful. Tomorrow is my day off on the schedule.”

McLaughlin said Tuesday’s trudge was brisk as “the wind steadily grew throughout the day. It was very cold on the hill, especially Mount Curve and Kenwood Parkway.”

While nearly every school district in the state called off instruction — and by extension athletics and other extracurricular events — there was one boys hockey rivalry that stayed hot at the very top of the state: Warroad vs. Roseau. School was in session, and that meant game on. Roseau got a late goal in the third period to tie the visitors 2-2 inside the Roseau rink as the temperature outside was 29 below with a minus-54 windchill.

Both districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, when neither high schools’ boys or girls hockey teams have games. Coincidence?

Still on Wednesday night are basketball games hosted by the NBA’s Timberwolves and the Gophers’ men’s squad.

Otherwise Wednesday, some groceries are closing a few hours early for a second day, and numerous ski hills have decided the drop in temperature is just too steep for its clientele.

This week’s extreme cold from Ada to Zumbrota is forecast to be short-lived, though, as temperatures find their way to single digits below Thursday and closer to normal Friday before readings flirting on both sides of 40 degrees come Saturday and Sunday.