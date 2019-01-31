The Twin Cities and much of Minnesota awoke to yet another day of bitterly cold weather Thursday.

But it’s a calm cold.

The winds are easing up, making the windchill factor less of a factor.

Still, there is much consequence that remains from the deep freeze that has gripped the metro area and beyond: dozens of cases of frostbite requiring medical treatment, natural gas supplies interrupted to hundreds of customers just to the north of the Twin Cities, mail delivery halted for a day and schools closing for several days or delaying the start of instruction.

Light rail service near the University of Minnesota was disrupted early Thursday because of a second track fracture in two days, according to Metro Transit. The agency reported that repairs were complete before the morning commute began in earnest.

Otherwise for commuters, the extreme cold has meant cars by the dozens have been stalling and black ice on the roads is causing spinouts and crashes all around the Twin Cities, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Katy Nordhagen walked carrying her 3-year-old dog Peppers after taking him out for a bathroom break Wednesday in Northeast Minneapolis.

Two multivehicle crashes popped up on westbound Interstate 94 at Hwy. 280 in Minneapolis just before 6 a.m., and there were two spinouts nearby on eastbound I-94 near Cedar Avenue. In Coon Rapids, three vehicles collided on eastbound Hwy. 10 near Foley Boulevard.

The temperature early Thursday has so far bottomed out at 23 below zero for the Twin Cities, with some suburban readings somewhat colder, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), but the lack of wind is keeping the metro far from the previous day’s windchill in the minus-50s.

The Twin Cities has now had eight consecutive days with subzero readings, and is about to experience its third straight day remaining in minus territory.

Thursday’s high is forecast to stall out in the low single digits below zero before reaching the upper teens on the positive side of the thermometer Friday and getting within teasing reach of 40 over the weekend.

Elsewhere in Minnesota early Thursday, the lowest of lows before dawn were in International Falls (minus-44) and Brainerd (minus-40).

Xcel Energy has asked its 460,000 or so natural gas customers to dial back their thermostats to 63 degrees in an effort to conserve natural gas as the cold strains its delivery system.

Just north of the Twin Cities, customers in Becker, Big Lake, Chisago City, Lindstrom, Princeton and Isanti are asked to dial down to 60 degrees.

The most serious of the consequence appears to be in Princeton, where roughly 150 customers are without natural gas, prompting Xcel to offer free rooms to anyone needing one to stay warm in the meantime.

Utility officials hope to get everything back to normal by Friday.