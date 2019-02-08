Guests at the PrairieCare Child and Family Fund’s gala perused silent auction items while enjoying hors d’oeuvres at the Renaissance ­Minneapolis Hotel, the Depot, in downtown Minneapolis.

Special guests for the Night of Impact gala included Kwame Anderson, a Twin Cities man who helped prevent a suicide in St. Paul in August, and Miss Minnesota United States 2018 Mandy Peterson.

Established in 2016, the PrairieCare Child and Family Fund fosters mental health and well-being among youth and families.