Books for Africa’s “Reading Is Believing” fundraising luncheon at the Town and Country Club in St. Paul featured Ambassador Ngosa Simbyakula of Zambia.

Started in 1988 by retired businessman/philanthropist Tom Warth, St. Paul-based Books for Africa is the largest shipper of donated text and library books to the African continent. It also supplies computers, e-readers and educational materials to schools, libraries, universities and nonprofit organizations in Africa.