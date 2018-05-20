Aaron Lavinsky – STAR TRIBUNE

Gallery: Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor (4) asked for a review with home plate umpire Mark Ripperger after Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) and center fielder Jake Cave (60) were called out at first and second respectively in the bottom of the second inning. Cave was ruled safe, but Dozier out. ] AARON LAVINSKY � aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com The Minnesota Twins played the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.