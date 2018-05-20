GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

The left fielder’s home run in the eighth inning was the game-winner.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 home runs for Jesus Aguilar in the past two games.

Minnesota Twins center fielder Jake Cave (60) slid safely into second on a steal without a challenge by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jonathan Vill
Aaron Lavinsky, STAR TRIBUNE
12 players who have homered in their first game as a Twin, including Jake Cave on Saturday.

ON DECK

The Brewers go for the sweep with righthander Junior Guerra (3-3, 3.08 ERA) taking on Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.35).

