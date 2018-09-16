GAME recap

IMPACT PLAYER

Alex Gordon, Kansas City

The veteran left fielder was 3-for-5 with five RBI, including a pair of two-run doubles.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Winless starts for Ian Kennedy before Saturday.

17-39 The Twins’ record at Kauffman Stadium since 2013.

ON DECK

Kyle Gibson will make this 30th start of the season as the Twins try to avoid a four-game sweep by the Royals, who will start Jakob Junis.

La VELLE E. NEAL III