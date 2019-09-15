Saturday RECAP
Game 1 IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Polanco, Twins
It’s a toss-up which contributed more to the win: His two-run homer, or his diving catch of Carlos Santana’s bases-loaded line drive that would have driven in two.
Game 2 IMPACT PLAYER
Miguel Sano, Twins
Pounced on Nick Goody’s first pitch and delivered his first career grand slam, completing the Twins’ comeback
BY THE NUMBERS
101.9 Velocity of a Brusdar Graterol fastball to Greg Allen, the fastest recorded pitch ever thrown by a Twin
UP NEXT
Randy Dobnak will make a Sunday start against Cleveland’s Shane Bieber as the Twins go for a critical sweep.
PHIL MILLER
Twins
Grand sweep: Sano's slam sends Twins' magic number to 9
Miguel Sano crushed a tie-breaking grand slam in Game 2 of a Saturday doubleheader, and the Twins all but terminated the Indians' three-year reign atop the AL Central with 2-0 and 9-5 victories.
Gophers
Lawrence leads No. 1 Clemson past Syracuse 41-6
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was forced to be a spectator a year ago when a hard hit to the helmet knocked him out in the second quarter of his first college start. This time he left in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.
Twins
D'Arnaud's 3-run double sends streaking Rays past Angels 3-1
The Tampa Bay Rays couldn't get much going offensively in eight of their nine innings. When they got their only serious scoring opportunity, Travis d'Arnaud seized it.
Twins
Four home runs carry Athletics to 8-6 win over Rangers
The Oakland Athletics maintained their half-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the race for the American League's first wild card on Saturday night despite losing their No. 1 starter in the second inning thanks to what manager Bob Melvin called their "relentless offense."
Gophers
Hurts has 439 scrimmage yards, No. 5 Oklahoma's routs UCLA
Lincoln Reilly and Jalen Hurts sent the Big 12 a message in fifth-ranked Oklahoma's 48-14 victory over UCLA on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.