Saturday RECAP

Game 1 IMPACT PLAYER

Jorge Polanco, Twins

It’s a toss-up which contributed more to the win: His two-run homer, or his diving catch of Carlos Santana’s bases-loaded line drive that would have driven in two.

Game 2 IMPACT PLAYER

Miguel Sano, Twins

Pounced on Nick Goody’s first pitch and delivered his first career grand slam, completing the Twins’ comeback

BY THE NUMBERS

101.9 Velocity of a Brusdar Graterol fastball to Greg Allen, the fastest recorded pitch ever thrown by a Twin

UP NEXT

Randy Dobnak will make a Sunday start against Cleveland’s Shane Bieber as the Twins go for a critical sweep.

PHIL MILLER