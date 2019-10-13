SATURDAY
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Mounds View 3, Park Center 2, OT
• St. Paul Central 2, Roseville 1
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Hopkins 2, St. Louis Park 1
• Mpls. Washburn 2, Wayzata 0
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Brainerd 5, Elk River 1
• Maple Grove 4, Moorhead 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Austin 11, St. Charles 0
• Byron 4, Dover-Eyota 0
• La Crescent-H. 3, Pine Island/Z-M 2
• Rochester Lourdes 2, Winona 1, OT
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Bloomington Kennedy 4, New Ulm 1
• Mankato West 6, Fairmont 0
• Waseca 3, Mankato East 2, OT
• Worthington 2, Faribault 1
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 1, Hiawatha Collegiate 0
• Holy Angels 5, St. Paul Academy 1
• St. Paul Humboldt 3, Richfield 1
• Nova Classical at Simley
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Hill-Murray 5, Liberty Classical 0
• St. Anthony 2, St. Paul Como Park 1, OT
• St. Croix Prep 6, Mounds Park Academy 0
• St. Paul Washington 3, Mahtomedi 2
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3, DeLaSalle 2
• Blake 3, Prairie Seeds 0
• Breck 6, Avail Academy 0
• Totino-Grace 3, Columbia Heights 0
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Holy Family at Orono, ppd.
• Willmar at Mayer Lutheran, ppd.
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Duluth Denfeld 5, Chisago Lakes 1
• Duluth Marshall 2, Grand Rapids 1
• Hermantown 2, Cloquet-E-Carlton 0
• St. Francis 2, Princeton 0
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Rocori 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• St. Cloud Tech 3, St. Cloud Apollo 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Champlin Park 5, Spring Lake Park 1
• Roseville 1, Mounds View 1, OT
(Roseville wins shootout 4-2)
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Cretin-DH 4, Mpls. Southwest 0
• Mpls. Washburn 2, Wayzata 1
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Maple Grove 1, Moorhead 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 0, Rogers 0, OT
(St. Michael-Albertville wins shootout 3-1)
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Byron 3, Red Wing 0
• Dover-Eyota 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0
• Rochester Lourdes 2, Kasson-M. 1, OT
• Winona Cotter 3, Austin 0
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Fairmont 2, Holy Family 1, OT
• New Ulm 2, Mankato West 1, OT
• St. Peter 1, Mankato East 0
• Waconia 4, Southwest Christian 0
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Holy Angels 5, St. Croix Lutheran 1
• St. Paul Highland Park 1, So. St. Paul 0
• Simley 1, Trinity 0
• Visitation 3, St. Paul Academy 0
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Hill-Murray 12, St. Croix Prep 1
• Mahtomedi 8, Mounds Park Academy 0
• Minnehaha Academy 5, St. Agnes 1
• St. Paul Como Park 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Fridley 0
• Blake 2, DeLaSalle 1
• Breck 5, Columbia Heights 0
• Totino-Grace 3, St. Anthony 0
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Watertown-Mayer at Monticello, ppd.
• Willmar at Orono, ppd.
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Cloquet/Carlton 5, Two Harbors 0
• Duluth Marshall 6, North Branch 0
• St. Francis 4, Hermantown 0
• Esko at Chisago Lakes, ppd.
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• St. Cloud Cathedral 0, St. Cloud Tech 0, OT
(St. Cloud Cathedral wins shootout 3-2)
• Sauk Rapids-R. 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
SWIMMING • GIRLS
TRUE TEAM
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Minnetonka 776, Eden Prairie 647, Prior Lake 440, Shakopee 175
Section 5
• Wayzata 1,473.5, Armstrong 1,024.5, Champlin Park 983, Spring Lake Park 860, Irondale 748.5, Osseo 668.5, Park Center 186
Section 6
• Edina 1,538, Minneapolis Southwest 1,085.5, St. Paul Highland Park/St. Paul Academy 917, St. Paul Central 914.5, Hopkins 902, Minneapolis Washburn 624, Minneapolis South 159
CLASS 1A
Section 2
• Breck 1,087.5, Blake 913, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 801, Fridley 628, Bloomington Kennedy 503.5, Minnehaha Academy/Holy Angels 362
Section 5
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 1,772, Monticello 1,557.5, Foley 1,481, Milaca 1,271, Ogilvie 970.5, Becker 939.5, Big Lake 680, Princeton 550.5, St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John’s Prep 523
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 7 • Championship
• Elk River 5, Duluth East 2
• Singles: No. 1-Aili Hietalla, DE, def. Emma Anderson, ER, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Shay Callaway, DE, def. Lydia Haack, ER, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3-Olivia Grev, ER, def. Catherine Karakas, DE, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4-Ava Nelson, ER, def. Elley Graysmark, DE, 6-0, 6-1.
• Doubles: No. 1-Paige Anderson-Kaitlin Tran, ER, def. Annabelle Humphreys-Maggie Payette, DE, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2-Lauren Conzet-Leah Skogquist, ER, def. Greta Anderson-Saijal Vacek, DE, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3-Alexa Engebretson-Abby Johnson, ER, def. Cursta Dimberio-Ally Johnson, DE, 6-3, 6-0.
Section 8 • Championship
• Becker 5, Bemidji 2
VOLLEYBALL
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET’S INVITATIONAL
Pool A
• Centennial def. DeLaSalle, 25-7, 25-12
• Centennial def. Mahtomedi, 25-10, 25-17
• Centennial def. Simley, 25-17, 27-29, 15-11
• Mahtomedi def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-17
• Simley def. DeLaSalle, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11
• Simley def. Mahtomedi, 25-14, 25-14
Pool B
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Family, 25-11, 25-13
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-17
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-23, 25-17
• New Life Academy def. Holy Family, 25-17, 25-14
• New Life Academy def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-19, 25-19
• St. Paul Highland Park def. Holy Fami, 25-21, 25-17
Seventh place
• DeLaSalle def. Holy Family, 25-20, 25-19
Fifth place
• St. Paul Highland Park def. Mahtomedi, 25-17, 25-13
Third place
• Simley def. New Life Academy, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9
Championship
• Centennial def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT
First round
• Belle Plaine def. Spring Lake Park, 25-13, 25-12
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Austin, 25-13, 25-10
• Medford def. New Ulm, 25-15, 25-12
• Mounds Park Academy def. Coon Rapids, 25-20, 25-16
• Mounds View def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-13, 25-13
• Nova Classical def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-17, 25-21
• Redwood Valley def. Minneapolis South, 25-17, 25-15
• Waseca def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 25-7
Quarterfinals
• Belle Plaine def. Medford, 25-12, 25-14
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Waseca, 25-6, 28-26
• Mounds View def. Nova Classical, 27-25, 25-12
• Redwood Valley def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-19, 25-17
Consolation quarterfinals
• Austin def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-11, 25-18
• Coon Rapids def. Minneapolis South, 22-25, 25-15, 15-12
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-18, 27-25
• Spring Lake Park def. New Ulm, 25-12, 25-18
Championship bracket • Semifinals
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Mounds View, 25-19, 25-21
• Redwood Valley def. Belle Plaine, 20-25, 25-14, 18-16
Consolation semifinals
• Medford def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-14, 25-14
• Nova Classical def. Waseca, 25-15, 25-23
Ninth-place bracket • Semifinals
• Coon Rapids def. Spring Lake Park, 25-18, 25-19
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Austin, 20-25, 25-11, 15-10
Consolation semifinals
• Minneapolis Washburn def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-22, 25-14
• New Ulm def. Minneapolis South, 25-19, 25-14
Fifteenth place
• Minneapolis South def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-19, 25-18
Thirteenth place
• Minneapolis Washburn def. New Ulm, 25-22, 25-22
Eleventh place
• Austin def. Spring Lake Park, 25-19, 25-23
Ninth place
• Coon Rapids def. Park of Cottage Grove, 21-25, 25-10, 15-5
Seventh place
• Mounds Park Academy def. Waseca, 25-20, 24-26, 15-5
Fifth place
• Medford def. Nova Classical, 25-23, 25-22
Third place
• Belle Plaine def. Mounds View, 24-26, 25-22, 16-14
Championship
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Redwood Valley, 25-11, 25-24
BRAINERD TOURNAMENT
Pool A
• Brainerd def. Onamia, 25-8, 25-19, 25-19
• Brainerd def. Zimmerman, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14
• Onamia def. Zimmerman, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19
Pool B
• Dassel-Cokato def. Becker, 21-25, 25-12
• Dassel-Cokato def. Pine River-Backus, 23-25, 25-19
• Melrose Area def. Becker, 25-11, 25-18
• Melrose Area def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-16, 25-23
• Melrose Area def. Pine River-Backus, 19-25, 25-18
• Pine River-Backus def. Becker, 25-15, 25-15
Semifinals
• Brainerd def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-19, 25-17
• Melrose Area def. Onamia, 25-19, 25-14
Fifth place pool
• Becker def. Zimmerman, 25-16, 25-10
• Pine River-Backus def. Becker, 25-16, 25-21
• Pine River-Backus def. Zimmerman, 25-18, 25-12
Third place
• Dassel-Cokato def. Onamia, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9
Championship
• Melrose Area def. Brainerd, 27-25, 25-20
BROOKLYN CENTER TOURNAMENT
Pool A
• Maranatha def. Brooklyn Center, 24-26, 25-23, 15-9
• Maranatha def. North Lakes, 24-26, 25-15, 15-9
• North Lakes def. Brooklyn Center, 25-19, 25-21
• PACT def. Brooklyn Center, 25-10, 25-18
• PACT def. Maranatha, 25-14, 25-17
• PACT def. North Lakes, 25-14, 25-17
Pool B
• Minneapolis Edison def. Kaleidoscope, 25-14, 26-24
• Minneapolis Edison def. St. Paul Humboldt, 22-25, 27-25, 15-11
• Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Kaleidoscope, 25-3, 25-14
• Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-9, 25-13
• Minneapolis Roosevelt def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-8, 23-25, 15-9
• St. Paul Humboldt def. Kaleidoscope, 25-13, 25-19
Seventh place
• Brooklyn Center def. Kaleidoscope, 25-19, 25-11
Fifth place
• North Lakes def. St. Paul Humboldt, 23-25, 25-21, 15-4
Third place
• Maranatha def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-17, 25-10
Championship
• PACT def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-13, 25-14
EASTVIEW INVITATIONAL
Pool A
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Orono, 25-16, 25-13
• Eastview def. Concordia Academy, 23-25, 25-13, 15-12
Pool B
• Andover def. Duluth East, 25-14, 25-12
• New Prague def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-21, 25-20
Pool C
• Minneota def. Southwest Christian, 27-25, 17-25, 15-6
Pool D
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-19, 25-10
• Shakopee def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 29-27, 22-25, 15-8
Gold bracket • Semifinals
• New Prague def. Minneota, 25-18, 25-23
• Shakopee def. Eastview, 25-23, 25-20
Silver bracket • Semifinals
• Concordia Academy def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-19
• Southwest Christian def. Andover, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10
Bronze bracket • Semifinals
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-13, 25-16
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Rosemount, 25-14, 25-21
Consolation pool
• Orono def. Duluth East, 25-23, 25-20
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Duluth East, 25-18, 25-16
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Orono, 25-18, 25-16
Eleventh place
• Rosemount def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12
Ninth place
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-12, 25-22
Seventh place
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Andover, 25-15, 26-24
Fifth place
• Concordia Academy def. Southwest Christian, 17-25, 29-27, 15-5
Third place
• Minneota def. Eastview, 25-16, 25-16
Championship
• Shakopee def. New Prague, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10
LAKEVILLE NORTH INVITATIONAL
Pool A
• Jackson County Central def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.), 14-25, 25-17, 15-13
• Northfield def. Moorhead, 25-22, 25-22
Pool B
• Lakeville North def. Eden Prairie, 25-18, 25-20
• Rochester Century def. Caledonia, 25-20, 25-13
Pool C
• Prior Lake def. Hill-Murray, 25-20, 25-21
• Stewartville def. East Ridge, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13
Pool D
• Marshall def. Lakeville South, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12
• Rochester Mayo def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-12, 25-9
Gold bracket • Semifinals
• Northfield def. Marshall, 25-18, 25-23
• Stewartville def. Lakeville North, 25-20, 29-31, 15-7
Silver bracket • Semifinals
• East Ridge def. Eden Prairie, 25-16, 25-22
• Jackson County Central def. Rochester Mayo, 25-18, 27-25
Bronze bracket • Semifinals
• Rochester Century def. Prior Lake, 27-25, 25-19 • Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. Lakeville South, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9
Varsity flight bracket • Semifinals
• Caledonia def. Hill-Murray, 25-20, 25-22
• Moorhead def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-17, 25-23
Fifteenth place
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Hill-Murray, 25-14, 22-25, 15-12
Thirteenth place
• Moorhead def. Caledonia, 25-19, 25-15
Eleventh place
• Prior Lake def. Lakeville South, 25-23, 25-19
Ninth place
• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. Rochester Century, 29-27, 24-26, 15-9
Seventh place
• Eden Prairie def. Rochester Mayo, 25-18, 25-21
Fifth place
• Jackson County Central def. East Ridge, 25-23, 25-23
Third place
• Marshall def. Lakeville North, 25-20, 25-18
Championship
• Northfield def. Stewartville, 25-17, 25-23
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE FALL CLASSIC
Championship bracket • Quarterfinals
• Champlin Park def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (S.D.), 25-23, 25-23
• Minnetonka def. North Branch, 25-20, 25-20
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Waconia, 25-19, 25-23
• Wayzata def. River Falls (Wis.), 25-15, 25-16
Semifinals
• Minnetonka def. Champlin Park, 25-12, 25-22
• Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-18, 25-23
Consolation semifinals
• North Branch def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (S.D.), 25-19, 25-22
• River Falls, Wis. def. Waconia, 21-25, 25-22, 17-15
Ninth-place bracket • Quarterfinals
• Chanhassen def. St. Louis Park, 25-22, 25-21
• Elk River def. Hopkins, 25-20, 25-13
• Miller (S.D.) def. Hutchinson, 26-24, 20-25, 15-12
• Stillwater def. Rogers, 23-25, 25-14, 15-11
Semifinals
• Elk River def. Stillwater, 25-23, 25-19
• Miller (S.D.) def. Chanhassen, 26-24, 23-25, 16-14
Consolation semifinals
• Hopkins def. Rogers, 25-17, 25-15
• St. Louis Park def. Hutchinson, 25-21, 25-22
Seventeenth-place bracket • Quarterfinals
• Byron def. Armstrong, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10
• Canby def. St. Paul Academy, 25-12, 25-12
• Grand Rapids def. Willmar, 25-20, 25-21
• Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-18, 25-21
Semifinals
• Byron def. Grand Rapids, 20-25, 25-18, 15-9
• Rockford def. Canby, 28-26, 25-23
Consolation semifinals
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. St. Paul Academy, 25-20, 25-22
• Willmar def. Armstrong, 25-12, 28-26
Twenty fifth-place bracket • Quarterfinals
• Bemidji def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8
• Buffalo def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-22, 25-22
• Lake City def. Lake of the Woods, 2-1
• Lake of the Woods def. Anoka, 25-20, 26-24
• Rocori def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-20
Semifinals
• Bemidji def. Buffalo, 25-17, 25-22
• Lake City def. Rocori, 25-15, 25-16
Twenty-ninth place
• Lake of the Woods def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-15, 25-21
Twenty-seventh place
• Rocori def. Buffalo, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9
Twenty-fifth place
• Lake City def. Bemidji, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11
Twenty-third place
• Armstrong def. St. Paul Academy, 25-19, 25-20
Twenty-first place
• Willmar def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-9, 25-13
Nineteenth place
• Canby def. Grand Rapids, 25-17, 25-12
Seventeenth place
• Rockford def. Byron, 25-14, 25-14
Fifteenth place
• Rogers def. Hutchinson, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11
Thirteenth place
• Hopkins def. St. Louis Park, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12
Eleventh place
• Stillwater def. Chanhassen, 25-23, 20-25, 15-9
Ninth place
• Miller (S.D.) def. Elk River, 26-24, 25-21
Seventh place
• Waconia def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (S.D.), 25-18, 23-25, 15-12
Fifth place
• River Falls (Wis.) def. North Branch, 25-23, 25-22
Third place
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Champlin Park, 25-21, 18-25, 17-15
Championship
• Minnetonka def. Wayzata, 25-22, 26-24