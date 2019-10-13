SATURDAY

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Mounds View 3, Park Center 2, OT

• St. Paul Central 2, Roseville 1

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Hopkins 2, St. Louis Park 1

• Mpls. Washburn 2, Wayzata 0

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Brainerd 5, Elk River 1

• Maple Grove 4, Moorhead 0

 

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Austin 11, St. Charles 0

• Byron 4, Dover-Eyota 0

• La Crescent-H. 3, Pine Island/Z-M 2

• Rochester Lourdes 2, Winona 1, OT

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Bloomington Kennedy 4, New Ulm 1

• Mankato West 6, Fairmont 0

• Waseca 3, Mankato East 2, OT

• Worthington 2, Faribault 1

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 1, Hiawatha Collegiate 0

• Holy Angels 5, St. Paul Academy 1

• St. Paul Humboldt 3, Richfield 1

• Nova Classical at Simley

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Hill-Murray 5, Liberty Classical 0

• St. Anthony 2, St. Paul Como Park 1, OT

• St. Croix Prep 6, Mounds Park Academy 0

• St. Paul Washington 3, Mahtomedi 2

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3, DeLaSalle 2

• Blake 3, Prairie Seeds 0

• Breck 6, Avail Academy 0

• Totino-Grace 3, Columbia Heights 0

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Holy Family at Orono, ppd.

• Willmar at Mayer Lutheran, ppd.

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Duluth Denfeld 5, Chisago Lakes 1

• Duluth Marshall 2, Grand Rapids 1

• Hermantown 2, Cloquet-E-Carlton 0

• St. Francis 2, Princeton 0

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Rocori 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• St. Cloud Tech 3, St. Cloud Apollo 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Champlin Park 5, Spring Lake Park 1

• Roseville 1, Mounds View 1, OT

(Roseville wins shootout 4-2)

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Cretin-DH 4, Mpls. Southwest 0

• Mpls. Washburn 2, Wayzata 1

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Maple Grove 1, Moorhead 0

• St. Michael-Albertville 0, Rogers 0, OT

(St. Michael-Albertville wins shootout 3-1)

 

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Byron 3, Red Wing 0

• Dover-Eyota 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0

• Rochester Lourdes 2, Kasson-M. 1, OT

• Winona Cotter 3, Austin 0

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Fairmont 2, Holy Family 1, OT

• New Ulm 2, Mankato West 1, OT

• St. Peter 1, Mankato East 0

• Waconia 4, Southwest Christian 0

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Holy Angels 5, St. Croix Lutheran 1

• St. Paul Highland Park 1, So. St. Paul 0

• Simley 1, Trinity 0

• Visitation 3, St. Paul Academy 0

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Hill-Murray 12, St. Croix Prep 1

• Mahtomedi 8, Mounds Park Academy 0

• Minnehaha Academy 5, St. Agnes 1

• St. Paul Como Park 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Fridley 0

• Blake 2, DeLaSalle 1

• Breck 5, Columbia Heights 0

• Totino-Grace 3, St. Anthony 0

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Watertown-Mayer at Monticello, ppd.

• Willmar at Orono, ppd.

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Cloquet/Carlton 5, Two Harbors 0

• Duluth Marshall 6, North Branch 0

• St. Francis 4, Hermantown 0

• Esko at Chisago Lakes, ppd.

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• St. Cloud Cathedral 0, St. Cloud Tech 0, OT

(St. Cloud Cathedral wins shootout 3-2)

• Sauk Rapids-R. 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

SWIMMING • GIRLS

TRUE TEAM

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Minnetonka 776, Eden Prairie 647, Prior Lake 440, Shakopee 175

Section 5

• Wayzata 1,473.5, Armstrong 1,024.5, Champlin Park 983, Spring Lake Park 860, Irondale 748.5, Osseo 668.5, Park Center 186

Section 6

• Edina 1,538, Minneapolis Southwest 1,085.5, St. Paul Highland Park/St. Paul Academy 917, St. Paul Central 914.5, Hopkins 902, Minneapolis Washburn 624, Minneapolis South 159

 

CLASS 1A

Section 2

• Breck 1,087.5, Blake 913, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 801, Fridley 628, Bloomington Kennedy 503.5, Minnehaha Academy/Holy Angels 362

Section 5

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 1,772, Monticello 1,557.5, Foley 1,481, Milaca 1,271, Ogilvie 970.5, Becker 939.5, Big Lake 680, Princeton 550.5, St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John’s Prep 523

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 7 • Championship

• Elk River 5, Duluth East 2

• Singles: No. 1-Aili Hietalla, DE, def. Emma Anderson, ER, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Shay Callaway, DE, def. Lydia Haack, ER, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3-Olivia Grev, ER, def. Catherine Karakas, DE, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4-Ava Nelson, ER, def. Elley Graysmark, DE, 6-0, 6-1.

• Doubles: No. 1-Paige Anderson-Kaitlin Tran, ER, def. Annabelle Humphreys-Maggie Payette, DE, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2-Lauren Conzet-Leah Skogquist, ER, def. Greta Anderson-Saijal Vacek, DE, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3-Alexa Engebretson-Abby Johnson, ER, def. Cursta Dimberio-Ally Johnson, DE, 6-3, 6-0.

Section 8 • Championship

• Becker 5, Bemidji 2

VOLLEYBALL

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET’S INVITATIONAL

Pool A

• Centennial def. DeLaSalle, 25-7, 25-12

• Centennial def. Mahtomedi, 25-10, 25-17

• Centennial def. Simley, 25-17, 27-29, 15-11

• Mahtomedi def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-17

• Simley def. DeLaSalle, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11

• Simley def. Mahtomedi, 25-14, 25-14

Pool B

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Family, 25-11, 25-13

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-17

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-23, 25-17

• New Life Academy def. Holy Family, 25-17, 25-14

• New Life Academy def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-19, 25-19

• St. Paul Highland Park def. Holy Fami, 25-21, 25-17

Seventh place

• DeLaSalle def. Holy Family, 25-20, 25-19

Fifth place

• St. Paul Highland Park def. Mahtomedi, 25-17, 25-13

Third place

• Simley def. New Life Academy, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9

Championship

• Centennial def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT

First round

• Belle Plaine def. Spring Lake Park, 25-13, 25-12

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Austin, 25-13, 25-10

• Medford def. New Ulm, 25-15, 25-12

• Mounds Park Academy def. Coon Rapids, 25-20, 25-16

• Mounds View def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-13, 25-13

• Nova Classical def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-17, 25-21

• Redwood Valley def. Minneapolis South, 25-17, 25-15

• Waseca def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 25-7

Quarterfinals

• Belle Plaine def. Medford, 25-12, 25-14

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Waseca, 25-6, 28-26

• Mounds View def. Nova Classical, 27-25, 25-12

• Redwood Valley def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-19, 25-17

Consolation quarterfinals

• Austin def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-11, 25-18

• Coon Rapids def. Minneapolis South, 22-25, 25-15, 15-12

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-18, 27-25

• Spring Lake Park def. New Ulm, 25-12, 25-18

Championship bracket • Semifinals

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Mounds View, 25-19, 25-21

• Redwood Valley def. Belle Plaine, 20-25, 25-14, 18-16

Consolation semifinals

• Medford def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-14, 25-14

• Nova Classical def. Waseca, 25-15, 25-23

Ninth-place bracket • Semifinals

• Coon Rapids def. Spring Lake Park, 25-18, 25-19

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Austin, 20-25, 25-11, 15-10

Consolation semifinals

• Minneapolis Washburn def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-22, 25-14

• New Ulm def. Minneapolis South, 25-19, 25-14

Fifteenth place

• Minneapolis South def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-19, 25-18

Thirteenth place

• Minneapolis Washburn def. New Ulm, 25-22, 25-22

Eleventh place

• Austin def. Spring Lake Park, 25-19, 25-23

Ninth place

• Coon Rapids def. Park of Cottage Grove, 21-25, 25-10, 15-5

Seventh place

• Mounds Park Academy def. Waseca, 25-20, 24-26, 15-5

Fifth place

• Medford def. Nova Classical, 25-23, 25-22

Third place

• Belle Plaine def. Mounds View, 24-26, 25-22, 16-14

Championship

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Redwood Valley, 25-11, 25-24

BRAINERD TOURNAMENT

Pool A

• Brainerd def. Onamia, 25-8, 25-19, 25-19

• Brainerd def. Zimmerman, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14

• Onamia def. Zimmerman, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19

Pool B

• Dassel-Cokato def. Becker, 21-25, 25-12

• Dassel-Cokato def. Pine River-Backus, 23-25, 25-19

• Melrose Area def. Becker, 25-11, 25-18

• Melrose Area def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-16, 25-23

• Melrose Area def. Pine River-Backus, 19-25, 25-18

• Pine River-Backus def. Becker, 25-15, 25-15

Semifinals

• Brainerd def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-19, 25-17

• Melrose Area def. Onamia, 25-19, 25-14

Fifth place pool

• Becker def. Zimmerman, 25-16, 25-10

• Pine River-Backus def. Becker, 25-16, 25-21

• Pine River-Backus def. Zimmerman, 25-18, 25-12

Third place

• Dassel-Cokato def. Onamia, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9

Championship

• Melrose Area def. Brainerd, 27-25, 25-20

BROOKLYN CENTER TOURNAMENT

Pool A

• Maranatha def. Brooklyn Center, 24-26, 25-23, 15-9

• Maranatha def. North Lakes, 24-26, 25-15, 15-9

• North Lakes def. Brooklyn Center, 25-19, 25-21

• PACT def. Brooklyn Center, 25-10, 25-18

• PACT def. Maranatha, 25-14, 25-17

• PACT def. North Lakes, 25-14, 25-17

Pool B

• Minneapolis Edison def. Kaleidoscope, 25-14, 26-24

• Minneapolis Edison def. St. Paul Humboldt, 22-25, 27-25, 15-11

• Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Kaleidoscope, 25-3, 25-14

• Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-9, 25-13

• Minneapolis Roosevelt def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-8, 23-25, 15-9

• St. Paul Humboldt def. Kaleidoscope, 25-13, 25-19

Seventh place

• Brooklyn Center def. Kaleidoscope, 25-19, 25-11

Fifth place

• North Lakes def. St. Paul Humboldt, 23-25, 25-21, 15-4

Third place

• Maranatha def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-17, 25-10

Championship

• PACT def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-13, 25-14

EASTVIEW INVITATIONAL

Pool A

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Orono, 25-16, 25-13

• Eastview def. Concordia Academy, 23-25, 25-13, 15-12

Pool B

• Andover def. Duluth East, 25-14, 25-12

• New Prague def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-21, 25-20

Pool C

• Minneota def. Southwest Christian, 27-25, 17-25, 15-6

Pool D

• LeSueur-Henderson def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-19, 25-10

• Shakopee def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 29-27, 22-25, 15-8

Gold bracket • Semifinals

• New Prague def. Minneota, 25-18, 25-23

• Shakopee def. Eastview, 25-23, 25-20

Silver bracket • Semifinals

• Concordia Academy def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-19

• Southwest Christian def. Andover, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10

Bronze bracket • Semifinals

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-13, 25-16

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Rosemount, 25-14, 25-21

Consolation pool

• Orono def. Duluth East, 25-23, 25-20

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Duluth East, 25-18, 25-16

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Orono, 25-18, 25-16

Eleventh place

• Rosemount def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12

Ninth place

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-12, 25-22

Seventh place

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Andover, 25-15, 26-24

Fifth place

• Concordia Academy def. Southwest Christian, 17-25, 29-27, 15-5

Third place

• Minneota def. Eastview, 25-16, 25-16

Championship

• Shakopee def. New Prague, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10

LAKEVILLE NORTH INVITATIONAL

Pool A

• Jackson County Central def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.), 14-25, 25-17, 15-13

• Northfield def. Moorhead, 25-22, 25-22

Pool B

• Lakeville North def. Eden Prairie, 25-18, 25-20

• Rochester Century def. Caledonia, 25-20, 25-13

Pool C

• Prior Lake def. Hill-Murray, 25-20, 25-21

• Stewartville def. East Ridge, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13

Pool D

• Marshall def. Lakeville South, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12

• Rochester Mayo def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-12, 25-9

Gold bracket • Semifinals

• Northfield def. Marshall, 25-18, 25-23

• Stewartville def. Lakeville North, 25-20, 29-31, 15-7

Silver bracket • Semifinals

• East Ridge def. Eden Prairie, 25-16, 25-22

• Jackson County Central def. Rochester Mayo, 25-18, 27-25

Bronze bracket • Semifinals

• Rochester Century def. Prior Lake, 27-25, 25-19 • Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. Lakeville South, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9

Varsity flight bracket • Semifinals

• Caledonia def. Hill-Murray, 25-20, 25-22

• Moorhead def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-17, 25-23

Fifteenth place

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Hill-Murray, 25-14, 22-25, 15-12

Thirteenth place

• Moorhead def. Caledonia, 25-19, 25-15

Eleventh place

• Prior Lake def. Lakeville South, 25-23, 25-19

Ninth place

• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. Rochester Century, 29-27, 24-26, 15-9

Seventh place

• Eden Prairie def. Rochester Mayo, 25-18, 25-21

Fifth place

• Jackson County Central def. East Ridge, 25-23, 25-23

Third place

• Marshall def. Lakeville North, 25-20, 25-18

Championship

• Northfield def. Stewartville, 25-17, 25-23

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE FALL CLASSIC

Championship bracket • Quarterfinals

• Champlin Park def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (S.D.), 25-23, 25-23

• Minnetonka def. North Branch, 25-20, 25-20

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Waconia, 25-19, 25-23

• Wayzata def. River Falls (Wis.), 25-15, 25-16

Semifinals

• Minnetonka def. Champlin Park, 25-12, 25-22

• Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-18, 25-23

Consolation semifinals

• North Branch def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (S.D.), 25-19, 25-22

• River Falls, Wis. def. Waconia, 21-25, 25-22, 17-15

Ninth-place bracket • Quarterfinals

• Chanhassen def. St. Louis Park, 25-22, 25-21

• Elk River def. Hopkins, 25-20, 25-13

• Miller (S.D.) def. Hutchinson, 26-24, 20-25, 15-12

• Stillwater def. Rogers, 23-25, 25-14, 15-11

Semifinals

• Elk River def. Stillwater, 25-23, 25-19

• Miller (S.D.) def. Chanhassen, 26-24, 23-25, 16-14

Consolation semifinals

• Hopkins def. Rogers, 25-17, 25-15

• St. Louis Park def. Hutchinson, 25-21, 25-22

Seventeenth-place bracket • Quarterfinals

• Byron def. Armstrong, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10

• Canby def. St. Paul Academy, 25-12, 25-12

• Grand Rapids def. Willmar, 25-20, 25-21

• Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-18, 25-21

Semifinals

• Byron def. Grand Rapids, 20-25, 25-18, 15-9

• Rockford def. Canby, 28-26, 25-23

Consolation semifinals

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. St. Paul Academy, 25-20, 25-22

• Willmar def. Armstrong, 25-12, 28-26

Twenty fifth-place bracket • Quarterfinals

• Bemidji def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8

• Buffalo def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-22, 25-22

• Lake City def. Lake of the Woods, 2-1

• Lake of the Woods def. Anoka, 25-20, 26-24

• Rocori def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-20

Semifinals

• Bemidji def. Buffalo, 25-17, 25-22

• Lake City def. Rocori, 25-15, 25-16

Twenty-ninth place

• Lake of the Woods def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-15, 25-21

Twenty-seventh place

• Rocori def. Buffalo, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9

Twenty-fifth place

• Lake City def. Bemidji, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11

Twenty-third place

• Armstrong def. St. Paul Academy, 25-19, 25-20

Twenty-first place

• Willmar def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-9, 25-13

Nineteenth place

• Canby def. Grand Rapids, 25-17, 25-12

Seventeenth place

• Rockford def. Byron, 25-14, 25-14

Fifteenth place

• Rogers def. Hutchinson, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11

Thirteenth place

• Hopkins def. St. Louis Park, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12

Eleventh place

• Stillwater def. Chanhassen, 25-23, 20-25, 15-9

Ninth place

• Miller (S.D.) def. Elk River, 26-24, 25-21

Seventh place

• Waconia def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (S.D.), 25-18, 23-25, 15-12

Fifth place

• River Falls (Wis.) def. North Branch, 25-23, 25-22

Third place

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Champlin Park, 25-21, 18-25, 17-15

Championship

• Minnetonka def. Wayzata, 25-22, 26-24