Will Tschetter scored 50 points to lead Class 2A, No. 8 Stewartville boys’ basketball team past Columbia Heights 74-72 in overtime Saturday in the South Metro Showcase at Burnsville High School.

The junior scored all seven points for the Tigers in overtime.

Jordan Jones made a floater with eight seconds left to send the game to overtime for the Hylanders. The senior finished with 26 points. Muja Burton scored 21 points and Jamez Garner 10 for the Hylanders.

Fridley 87, Cristo Rey Jesuit 83 (2OT): Isaac Burns scored 25 points to lead the Tigers past the Pumas in the South Metro Showcase. Christian Crockett had 15 points, Micah Niewald and Yoal Ruei 14 each and Eli Nelsen 12 for the Tigers. James Sommer led the Pumas with 25 points, Derek Burgess had 23 and Erick Burgess 22.

Girls’ basketball

Jordan 67, Holy Family 65: The Jaguars overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Fire. Makenna Johnson led the Jaguars with 30 points. Lucy Hertel led the Fire with 16 points.

Boys’ hockey

Blake 5, Eden Prairie 4: The visiting Bears scored two goals in a 58-second span in the third period to upset the Class 2A, No. 1 Eagles. Gavin Best started the comeback for the Bears with 4:01 left in the second period. Ben Dexheimer also scored in the second period for the Bears. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead with a goal by Jake Luloff six seconds into the game. Carter Batchelder and John Mittelstadt also scored in the first period for the Eagles, Drew Holt scored in the second period. Aksel Reid made 33 saves for the Bears and Axel Rosenlund had 35 for the Eagles.

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Mahtomedi 4 (OT): Blake Perbix scored 1:34 into overtime to give the Class 1A, No. 1 Crusaders the victory over the visiting No. 6 Zephyrs. Ray Olson scored with 2:17 left in regulation for the Zephyrs to send the game to overtime. Perbix and Nate Warner scored 3:07 apart in the third period to give the Crusaders a 4-3 lead. Mack Motzko got the Crusaders to within a goal with 3:33 left in the second period. Grant Martin made 31 saves for the Crusaders and Ben Dardis had 28 for the Zephyrs.

Girls’ hockey

South St. Paul 4, Hutchinson 3: The Class 1A, No. 3 Packers scored two goals in a 37-second span in the third period to defeat the host No. 7 Tigers. Lillie Ramirez scored on the power play at the 7:12 mark of the third period to tie the score at 3-3. Makenna Deering scored her second goal of the game moments later for the winner. Deering started the comeback with 1:37 left in the second period to get the Packers within a goal. The Tigers scored three straight goals in a 7:08 span in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Maddy Seifert scored two goals and Britta Johnson had one for the Tigers. Delaney Norman made 27 saves for the Packers and Hannah Ladwig had 36 for the Tigers.

Blake 3, Maple Grove 2 (OT): Audrey Wethington scored a power-play goal 4:54 into overtime to give the Class 2A, No. 6 Bears the victory over the host No. 5 Crimson. The Bears got goals from Sam Broz and Suzy Higuchi in the first period to take a 2-1 lead into the second period. Tristana Tatur scored in the first period for the Crimson. Chloe Corbin tied the score at 2-2 for the Crimson with 2:29 left in the second period. Molly Haag made 28 saves for the Bears. Brooke Cassibo made 37 saves for the Crimson.

Mahtomedi 2, Mound Westonka 1: Erika Broten had a goal and an assist to lead the Class 1A, No. 9 Zephyrs past the host No. 6 White Hawks. Karen Miller got the scoring started for the Zephyrs 1:16 into the game. Broten scored the eventual game-winning goal 7:13 into the second period. Camryn Hargreaves got the White Hawks on the board 7:01 into the third period. Lauren Hamme made 23 saves for the Zephyrs.

Edina 3, North Wright County 0: The Class 2A, No. 2 Hornets scored two goals in the third period to pull away from the host River Hawks. Katie Davis got the Hornets on the board 8:17 into the game. Sophia Doll extended the Hornets lead to 2-0 at 6:22 of the third period. Emma Conner sealed the victory for the Hornets with 1:47 left in the game. Uma Corniea made 15 saves for the Hornets and Anna LaRose had 26 for the River Hawks.

Blaine 2, Hill-Murray 1: Brielle Fussy scored with 1:06 left to give the Bengals the victory over the host Pioneers. Blaine coach Steve Guiders earned his 300th career victory. Brityn Fussy got the Bengals on the board with 2:14 left in the first period. Nina Steigauf tied the score 1-1 for the Pioneers with 5:51 left in the second period. Hailey Hansen made 33 saves for the Bengals.

