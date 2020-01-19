Allie Franco scored 1 minute, 49 seconds into overtime to give Hill-Murray a 3-2 win over Centennial on Saturday in a girls’ hockey matchup at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood.

Teammate Nina Steigauf tied it at 2-all for the Pioneers 4:26 into the third period. The Cougars had taken a 2-1 lead on Allison Pitlick’s shorthanded goal 58 seconds earlier. Ava Stinnett got the Pioneers on the board first at 6:21 of the second period. Megan Goodreau scored less than two minutes later for the Cougars.

Shakopee 3, Rosemount 2: Erika Girard netted an even-strength goal 10:40 into the third period to defeat the Irish. The Irish evened the score 2-2 on sophomore forward Whitney Tuttle’s goal 7:27 earlier. Ashley Tuttle of the Irish opened the scoring ar 5:59 in the first period. Olivia Grabianowski scored two goals for the Sabers.

Maple Grove 8, Osseo/Park Center 1: Quinnipiac commit Tristana Tatur had two goals and two assists to hand the Class 2A, No. 5 Crimson a win over the Orioles. Lauren Stenslie and Sam Stelljes each scored a pair of goals to build the Crimson’s lead. Freshman Zoe Smith scored for the Orioles.

Minnetonka 9, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 1: Lacey Martin and Emily Bayless had two goals and two assists each to give the Class 2A, No. 3 Skippers a victory over the Lions. Teammates Kayley Crawford and Josie Helling both netted two goals as the Skippers outshot the Royals 60-6.

Boys’ hockey

Eastview 4, Lakeville South 3: Josh Eernisse scored two goals, including a power-play goal seven seconds into the third period, to lift the Lightning over the Class 2A, No. 9 Cougars. The senior forward scored 21 seconds into the second period to give the Lighting a 3-1 lead. The Cougars tied the game at 3-all when Cam Boche and Cade Ahrenholz scored 1:05 apart in the final three minutes of the second period. Ryan Quaintance scored a pair of goals 2:19 apart to open the scoring for the Lightning in the first period. Griffin Ludtke cut the lead in half for the Cougars with a goal at 9:35.

White Bear Lake 5, Park of Cottage Grove 0: Junior forward Lleyton Roed had a hat trick to lead the Class 2A, No. 6 Bears over the Wolfpack. Roed scored at 10:12 of the first period and at 12 seconds of the second period to make it 2-0. Sam Newpower and Triston Johnson extended the Bears lead on goals in the second and third period. Roed’s final goal came with 16 seconds left in regulation.

