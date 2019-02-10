Patrick Newell scored with 67 seconds left in overtime, giving him two goals and two assists as top-ranked St. Cloud State rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Colorado College 5-4 at home Saturday night.

Nick Perbix and Newell scored 56 seconds apart to tie the score for the Huskies (21-4-3, 13-2-3 NCHC), with Newell’s goal coming at 17:05 of the third. In OT, Robby Jackson fed a pass to Newell, who scored on the Huskies’ 48th shot on goal on the night.

Grant Cruikshank scored twice for CC (11-14-4, 5-9-3).

WCHA

Minnesota State Mankato 3, Michigan Tech 2 (OT): Connor Mackey scored 1:45 into overtime and the No. 6 Mavericks (24-6-2, 19-4-1 WCHA) defeated the host Huskies (12-14-4, 11-8-3). Marc Michaelis had two goals and an assist for MSU Mankato, including the tying goal with 4:43 remaining in regulation.

Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 1: Justin Baudry had two goals and two assists for the Beavers (14-12-4, 12-8-2) vs. the host Bulldogs (7-21-2, 4-16-2).

Big Ten

Ohio State 4, Wisconsin 1: Miguel Fidler had a goal and an assist, Tommy Nappier made 29 saves and the third-ranked Buckeyes (19-5-4, 12-3-3 Big Ten) completed a weekend sweep of the host Badgers (9-14-5, 5-8-5).

Michigan 5, Michigan State 2: Nolan Moyle had two goals and an assist as the Wolverines (12-11-6, 8-7-4) scored two empty-netters to hold off the Spartans (10-15-5, 6-10-4) in Detroit.

