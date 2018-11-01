• The Blues were expected to improve this season after major offseason moves, but progress has been tough to come by, and St. Louis is loitering second from the bottom in the Western Conference. After a 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets last Thursday, the spotlight on coach Mike Yeo became magnified and he addressed the speculation head on, telling reporters, “My job should be in question.” The Blues responded with a win two nights later, but it doesn’t feel like they’re out of the woods yet.

• Although the Wild was able to rally against the Oilers on Tuesday, the team didn’t escape the night without joining superstar Connor McDavid’s highlight reel. In the second period, McDavid accelerated around No. 1 defenseman Ryan Suter before cutting to the inside and lifting a shot over goalie Alex Stalock. “The people of Edmonton are really lucky for the next 15, 20 years,” coach Bruce Boudreau said.

• Clarity on the William Nylander contract situation in Toronto is getting closer. While he and the Maple Leafs haven’t been able to reach a deal yet, an important deadline is looming. If Nylander isn’t signed by Dec. 1, the forward won’t be eligible to play in the NHL this season. That gives both parties a month to reach a resolution. Perhaps the recent shoulder injury to Auston Matthews that’ll keep the talented center out at least a month will ignite more serious talks.