South Dakota-based Sanford Health is one of 12 health systems that have newly signed on with Civica Rx, a nonprofit generic drug company that was launched by philanthropists and hospital groups last year.

The new health systems join Mayo Clinic and a number of large hospital groups across the country that created in September 2018 the new manufacturer in response to chronic shortages of certain key generic medications.

In a news release this week, Civica Rx said it expects to bring more than 14 hospital-administered generic drugs to hospitals and health care systems this year. The company says its in the process of becoming an FDA-approved manufacturer and will either make generic drugs itself or subcontract the work to other companies.

"Drug shortages have become a national crisis where patient treatments and surgeries are cancelled, delayed or suboptimal," said Martin VanTrieste, the chief executive of Civica Rx, in a statement. "We thank these organizations for joining us to make essential generic medicines accessible and affordable in hospitals across the country.

Civica Rx did not release financial terms. For the fiscal year ending June 2018, Sanford Health posted operating income of $124.2 million on $4.64 billion in revenue.