Sandy Stephens was the first African-American to play quarterback for the University of Minnesota and remains the only quarterback to lead the Gophers to the Rose Bowl — following the 1960 and 1961 seasons.

Following the 1960 season, Stephens, originally from Uniontown, Pa., became the first African-American at a major college to be named a football All-American.

Stephens, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, was drafted by teams in the AFL and NFL. Stephens signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and played three years in the CFL.

Sandy Stephens

Class: 2006.

Sport: Football.

Team: Gophers.