MIAMI -- Sam Dyson will join the Twins today after being acquired from the Giants at the trade deadline yesterday. Dyson should get to Marlins Park around first pitch for the game (11:10 a.m., FSN).

Sean Poppen, who had a rough ninth in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over the Marlins, was sent back to Class AAA Rochester.

Dyson is coming in from Philadelphia, where the Giants are playing the Phillies.

Today's starter, Michael Pineda, has a 2.87 ERA over his last eight starts. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in interleague games this season.

A few pregame notes:

C.J. Cron's rehab assignment in Fort Myers might include two games today because the Miracle has (have?) a doubleheader after last night's rainout.

If the Twins win today, they would be 6-1 on the road trip. They are seeking their fourth consecutive victory, which hasn't happened since May 23-26.

And the lineups: