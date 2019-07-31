– The Twins picked up Giants righthanded reliever Sam Dyson at the Major League Baseball trade deadline Wednesday.

In 49 games this season, Dyson is 4-1 with a 2.47 ERA. He has 47 strikeouts in 51 innings, and a WHIP of 0.902.

Dyson has also pitched for Toronto, Miami and Texas in his eight-year career. He won’t be eligible for free agency until 2021.

Three prospects — Jaylin Davis, Kai-Wei Teng and Prelander Berroa — will go the Giants in return.

Davis is a 25-year-old rightfielder at Class AA Pensacola. Teng, signed as a free agent from Taiwan two years ago, is a 6-4, 260-pound righthanded starter for Class A Cedar Rapids. Berroa, 19, is a righthanded pitcher at rookie league Elizabethton who was signed three years ago out of the Dominican Republic.

The move was the second deal made by the Twins; they picked up reliever Sergio Romo from Miami on Saturday.

The biggest splash at Wednesday’s deadline came when the Houston Astros got All-Star starter Zack Grienke from Arizona to add to an already loaded rotation that includes Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. The Astros quickly emerge as the American League favorite with that trade.

• The Twins also got a minor league relief pitcher from the Milwaukee system for cash considerations.

Marcos Diplan, a 22-year-old righthander, has a 4.99 ERA in 30 games for Biloxi of the Class AA Southern League. He had 63 strikeouts in 57 innings and likely will be transferred to the Twins’ Class AA team in Pensacola.

He had been designated for assignment by the Brewers, who needed space on their 40-man roster.

Diplan was signed as a 17-year-old in the Dominican Republic by the Texas Rangers.