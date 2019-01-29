Raw turkey pet food sold for cats and dogs at three Woody’s Pet Food Deli outlets in the Twin Cities is suspected of carrying Salmonella, and state health officials who announced a recall revealed that one person has fallen ill.

The recall, announced Monday, comes after samples collected by the Minnesota Health Department tested positive for Salmonella and after the person fell ill from handling the pet food.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discourages feeding a raw meat diet to pets because of the risk of making animals and people sick.

The recalled pet food was sold at stores in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Woodbury in 5-pound plastic containers labeled “Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Free Range Turkey” and can be identified by the white use-by date stickers on the top of the container. The dates are Jan. 10, 12 and 15 of 2020.

The infected person was identified as part of a multistate investigation coordinated by the CDC. The person told state health officials that the raw ground turkey pet food was a regular item on the pet’s menu. The pet also tested positive for Salmonella, but for a different strain.

About a year ago, state agriculture and health officials said two other Salmonella cases that were linked to raw ground turkey pet food from a different manufacturer.

The Health Department said that anyone with the product should discard or return it to a Woody’s for a full refund.

Questions about the recall should be directed to the three Woody’s locations: Minneapolis (612-208-0335), St. Paul (651-493-7269) and Woodbury (651-340-8678), or by e-mail at info@woodyspetdeli.com.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 hours to four days after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks later. Infections usually subside in five to seven days, but about 28 percent of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization.

Health officials say it’s wise for anyone who has handled the recalled pet food to consult a health care provider.

Pets that have had contact with the food can spread to the bacteria to humans or other pets from their mouths, saliva, fur and feces even if absent any signs of illness.

Infected pets may be lethargic and have decreased appetite, and be suffering from diarrhea, fever or vomiting.