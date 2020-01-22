More from Star Tribune
Former probation officer charged in kidnapping, murder of Realtor attracting attention in jail
Kelsey Johnson
Editorial counterpoint: The Iron Range deserves fair trade policies
Even if President Donald Trump agrees.
David Johnson
We don't need more mining to have a green, high-tech economy
Copper and nickel is already abundant — and recyclable.
Victor Davis Hanson
Israel-U.S. model has been a resounding success
On border barriers, energy self-sufficiency, foreign policy.
Eric Zorn
What to make of the New York Times' split endorsement? I can't decide.
It had a whiff of cowardice, but also identified the two distinct brackets in the Democratic field.
Editorial
Don't pay too much at the pharmacy
An editorial writer could have saved money with new law, but failed to take advantage.